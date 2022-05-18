Hungry For Carnitas, Ceviche Mixto Or Ropa Vieja? It’s Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Los Angeles is home to a large Latino diaspora from Mexico through the southernmost point of Chile. Along with that comes more delectable dishes than you could possibly taste in a lifetime (athough feel free to take that as a challenge).

Which is why you may want to check out Dine Latino Restaurant Week , a celebration that offers a way to get out of a culinary rut and try new places. The event runs through Sunday.

Explore confit pork from Carnitas El Artista , Peruvian food from Lonzo's or pan dulce from Los Angelitos Bakery . But if those don't tempt you, there are nearly 80 restaurants to choose from. And there are extensive food and drink specials.

Spokesperson Robert Alaniz says the event gives people a chance to patronize Latino businesses when many are struggling to stay open.

"If you go out and support Latino restaurants, you're actually supporting restaurants that made it through the pandemic," Alaniz says. "Many other restaurants just folded because of the pandemic. Some restaurants are still experiencing [the] aftermath."

This marks the second consecutive year for Dine Latino L.A. Alaniz says it's the perfect reason to try new restaurants. He says most people will be surprised at the things they taste.

"Now's the time to do that," he says. "And it's great for your pocketbook."