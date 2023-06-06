Support for LAist comes from
Chefs In LA, Sherman Oaks Among James Beard Award Winners

By Ayana Archie | NPR
Published Jun 6, 2023 7:21 AM
A man who appears to be white and in his 40s stands on a red carpet smiling. He is wearing a tuxedo and has his hands in his pockets. The word "Chicago" can be seen behind him on a backdrop.
Rob Rubba, winner of the Outstanding Chef award at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards.
(Jeff Schear
/
Getty Images)
The 2023 James Beard Awards took place Monday night in Chicago, and gave high regards to chefs and restaurants around the country.

The organization said about 1,500 people attended the ceremony, hosted by chefs Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi, Andrew Zimmern and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons.

The James Beard Foundation has recently outlined a new ethics code for nominees. The organization said nominees must not engage in "inhumane, exploitative, or unlawful" workplace practices; violent or abusive behavior; sexism, racism and other discrimination."

These are the winners:

Outstanding Chef

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster — Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant

Friday Saturday Sunday — Philadelphia

Best New Restaurant

Kann — Portland, Ore.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street, and others) — Philadelphia

Emerging Chef

Damarr Brown, Virtue — Chicago

Outstanding Bakery

Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City — Mo.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Margarita Manzke, République — Los Angeles

Outstanding Hospitality

The Quarry — Monson, Maine

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

OTOTO — Los Angeles

Outstanding Bar

Bar Leather Apron — Honolulu

Best regional chefs

Best Chef: California

Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai — Sherman Oaks

Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)

Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, Kalaya, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, New England, New Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, Wisc.

Best Chef: Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming)

Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, Idaho

Best Chef: New York State

Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York, N.Y.

Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, R.I.

Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington)

Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, Ore.

Best Chef: South (Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)

Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, P.R.

Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)

Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove, Decatur, Ga.

Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma)

Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City

Best Chef: Texas

Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston

Humanitarian of the Year was presented to Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington, the co-founders of the Black Farmer Fund, which was founded in 2017 to invest in Black farmers, land stewards and business owners in the Northeast. They will receive a $20,000 grant.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Madhur Jaffrey, an actress, cookbook author and chef. She was inducted into the James Beard Foundation's Cookbook Hall of Fame in 2006.

All SoCal nominees

* denotes winners

  • Outstanding Chef

    • Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles *

    Outstanding Restaurateur

    • Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Dulan's on Crenshaw, and Dulanville, Los Angeles

    Emerging Chef

    • Rashida Holmes, Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles

    Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

    • Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

    Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

    • OTOTO, Los Angeles *

    Best Chefs (by region) California

    • Gilberto Cetina Jr., Holbox, Los Angeles
    • Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread, Healdsburg
    • Brandon Hayato Go, Hayato, Los Angeles 
    • Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks *
    • Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

