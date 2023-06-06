Chefs In LA, Sherman Oaks Among James Beard Award Winners
The 2023 James Beard Awards took place Monday night in Chicago, and gave high regards to chefs and restaurants around the country.
The organization said about 1,500 people attended the ceremony, hosted by chefs Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi, Andrew Zimmern and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons.
The James Beard Foundation has recently outlined a new ethics code for nominees. The organization said nominees must not engage in "inhumane, exploitative, or unlawful" workplace practices; violent or abusive behavior; sexism, racism and other discrimination."
These are the winners:
Outstanding Chef
Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster — Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Restaurant
Friday Saturday Sunday — Philadelphia
Best New Restaurant
Kann — Portland, Ore.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street, and others) — Philadelphia
Emerging Chef
Damarr Brown, Virtue — Chicago
Outstanding Bakery
Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City — Mo.
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Margarita Manzke, République — Los Angeles
Outstanding Hospitality
The Quarry — Monson, Maine
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
OTOTO — Los Angeles
Outstanding Bar
Bar Leather Apron — Honolulu
Best regional chefs
Best Chef: California
Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai — Sherman Oaks
Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)
Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)
Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, Kalaya, Philadelphia
Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, New England, New Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, Wisc.
Best Chef: Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming)
Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, Idaho
Best Chef: New York State
Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York, N.Y.
Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)
Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, R.I.
Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington)
Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, Ore.
Best Chef: South (Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)
Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, P.R.
Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)
Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove, Decatur, Ga.
Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma)
Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City
Best Chef: Texas
Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston
Humanitarian of the Year was presented to Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington, the co-founders of the Black Farmer Fund, which was founded in 2017 to invest in Black farmers, land stewards and business owners in the Northeast. They will receive a $20,000 grant.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Madhur Jaffrey, an actress, cookbook author and chef. She was inducted into the James Beard Foundation's Cookbook Hall of Fame in 2006.
All SoCal nominees
* denotes winners
-
Outstanding Chef
- Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles *
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Dulan's on Crenshaw, and Dulanville, Los Angeles
Emerging Chef
- Rashida Holmes, Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.
- Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- OTOTO, Los Angeles *
Best Chefs (by region) California
- Gilberto Cetina Jr., Holbox, Los Angeles
- Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread, Healdsburg
- Brandon Hayato Go, Hayato, Los Angeles
- Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks *
- Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa
-
