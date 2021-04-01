The Best Things To Do This Easter Weekend: April 2 - 4
Solve an online murder mystery set in 1960s Los Angeles. Play the ponies. Frolic in fields of flowers. Dance through prison walls. Explore Gen Z and Millenial fashion. Watch WeHo's campiest celeb impersonators play the MisMatch Game. Spring into Easter with all sorts of festive celebrations.
Friday, April 2 - Monday, April 26
Underneath the Freeways of Los Angeles
What happens when you mix Clue and Chinatown? You get this virtual interactive murder mystery inspired by historical events. The Setting: East L.A.'s Hollenbeck Park, in 1960. The Crime: Two bodies are discovered in the lake, just below a newly built section of the Golden State Freeway. Your Job: Interview the officer in charge of the investigation and various witnesses to unmask the killer. Every performance is different.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Fridays, April 2 and 16; 6:30 p.m.
Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic
Suchi Branfman began a five-year choreographic residency in 2016 inside the California Rehabilitation Center, a medium-security state men's prison in Norco. Those works launched a dialogue about freedom, confinement, ways for surviving restriction and testing limitations through dance. The results include six dances written inside the prison, a 35-minute dance film and 11 artists conversing on dancing in carceral spaces.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, April 2 - Sunday, April 4
Santa Anita Reopening
Santa Anita Park
285 W. Huntington Dr., Santa Anita
Live horseracing returns to Santa Anita this weekend as the park reopens to the public, with limited capacity, on Friday. Tickets will be sold in pods of two, four or six seats for social distancing and must be purchased in advance. No walkup admission will be sold at this time.
COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Friday, April 2; 6 p.m. PT
First Fridays Connected
Listen to DJ Francesca Harding while preparing a cocktail presented by Elle Nucci. Tune into a livestream discussion about the climate crisis, moderated by Dr. Knatokie Ford with activist Leah Thomas and UCLA professor Nick Shapiro. After the discussions, watch a performance by Sudan Archives. It's all part of the Natural History Museum's L.A. at the Intersections program.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, April 2; 12 p.m. PT
Sun-Kissed: The Art of George Townley
Staring Contest: Austin Gilmore
Gallery 1988 opens two online shows this weekend, beginning at Friday at noon. The works, which are chock full of pop culture-references, will be on view through April 17.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, April 2 - Monday, April 12
Generation Un-Fashion Showcase
The Lab Anti-Mall
2930 Bristol St. Costa Mesa
HBO Max hosts a pop-up installation that celebrates the first season of its show Generation, which focuses on Gen Z and young Millenials. (Lena Dunham is one of the exec producers.) Partnering with FIDM and costume designer Shirley Kurata, up-and-coming student and alumni designers have created pieces inspired by the characters in the series. The installation will be open to the public and compliant with all COVID safety requirements. For those who are not yet comfortable with in-person exhibitions, the fashion will also be available to view online.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, April 2 - Saturday, May 1
The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln
Dugan's Backyard Playhouse, Woodland Hills
(Address sent when making a reservation.)
First Lady Mary Lincoln was a big believer in the supernatural. There are tales of White House seances, warnings from the undead, grave robbers and, of course, the tragic night at Ford's Theatre. In this solo show, Tom Dugan plays an array of characters, after the widow was released from an asylum. The number of audience members will be limited and masks are required. Bring a blanket as nights can be chilly. Email dbptickets@gmail.com for reservations.
COST: $20 suggested donation; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3 - Sunday, April 4; 7 p.m.
The MisMatch Game ONLINE!
The L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's long-running comedy show returns virtually. A parody of the 1970s game show The Match Game, host Dennis Hensley is joined by panel of performers impersonating celebs. They include Queen Elizabeth, Wendy Williams, Zooey Deschanel, Bea Arthur, Cher, Ricardo Montalbán and Morgan Freeman. Winning contestants, who are chosen from the audience via lottery, will get gift cards.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3
All Day MANK-a-thon
The American Cinematheque presents three behind-the-scenes conversations on the making of Mank. David Fincher puts complicated, alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in focus as he races to finish Citizen Kane. The discussions begin at 2 p.m. with actor Amanda Seyfried in conversation with Pete Hammond, followed by a craft panel with cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, production designer Donald Graham Burt and costume designer Trish Summerville at 5 p.m. The day wraps with a rebroadcast of a tribute to Fincher and a Mank Q&A with Fincher and film critic Elvis Mitchell.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3 - Saturday, April 24
Art Openings
Thinkspace Projects
4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams
The gallery presents two solo shows: Giorgiko: What Is and what is not and Brad Woodfin: Glad You're Here. Giorgiko is a husband-and-wife duo whose works mix character illustration with large-scale classical painting. Woodfin's oil paintings are poetic and inspired by his love of music. The opening reception takes place on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary. Masks and social distancing required.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT
R I T U A L W A K E U P
Windward Rooftop
66 1/2 Windward Ave., Venice
Start your Saturday mornings with 45 minutes of rooftop yoga with Yoga Wake Up. Cody Sanders spins the tunes. Lunch and healthy treats are available for purchase from Urban Remedy.
COST: $35 - $45; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3; 11 a.m. PT
Family Friendly Workshop | Flower & Herb Shortbread Cookies
The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara hosts an online Zoom workshop teaching families how to make shortbread cookies by using fresh or dried flowers and herbs. You can mix, cut and decorate dough but you'll have to do the actual baking after the tutorial ends.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3; 6 p.m.
Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions: Under the Table and Streaming
Based on Eliot Glazer's web series, this comedy show is what happens when a classically trained vocalist-turned-comedian turns pop tunes into sweeping ballads. Watch the livestream for exclusive performances, clips and special guests. This week's guests include Whitmer Thomas and Brent Sullivan.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 3 - Sunday, April 18
Vessels II
Gallery Nucleus
210 E Main St., Alhambra
The gallery hosts its premier ceramics show, featuring the work of seven local artists: Amy Chen Jr, Emily Haynes, Sarah Koik, Kristina Kotlier, Jen Kuroki, Raina Lee and Sara Ekua Todd. They've each crafted works around the theme of "vessel." The show opens on Saturday at 5 p.m. with timed entry if you RSVP. If you can't attend in person, there's a free online preview.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA)
1717 E 7th St., downtown L.A.
The art museum is now open for 30-minute slots, by appointment only. ICA LA's recent exhibition, The Inconstant World, features nine international artists whose works examine the relationship between perception and abstraction.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Opening
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
PetSpace is reopening for pet adoptions, kid-friendly activities and educational workshops. Guests can register for a specialized hour-long experience that includes a presentation and a live pet encounter. Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing protocols must be followed.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, April 4
Easter/Springtime Celebration
The Grove - 189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax
The Americana at Brand - 889 Americana Way, Glendale
Palisades Village - 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades
Caruso's retail destinations are hosting Easter experiences for children and adults through Easter. View spring-themed décor and backdrops. Take part in an Instagram story Easter Egg Hunt. Several brands including Charlotte Tilbury (The Grove), Sugarfina (Americana at Brand), APL (The Grove) Veronica Beard (Palisades Village) and Frame (The Grove) are offering promotions and prizes.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, April 4
Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles
Paste Magazine and the Hotel Cafe present a streaming musical festival featuring music from Jeff Rosenstock, Moon vs. Sun, Fences, Debi Nova, Azure Ray, Joyce Manor, Natalie Bergman and Cary Brothers. Performers from earlier this week include Nick Waterhouse, Sunny War, Scarypoolparty and Vintage Trouble. Watch on Paste's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Shiva Baby
Writer-director Emma Seligman's debut film takes on the anxiety and awkwardness involved in Jewish family gatherings. Danielle (Rachel Sennott) rushes to meet her parents and various relatives at a family shiva. While being interrogated about her future (or lack thereof), she runs into her successful ex-girlfriend, Maya. Also at the gathering is Danielle's sugardaddy, his accomplished wife and their new baby. The comedy-drama will be out on VOD and in select theaters on Friday, April 2.
Outdoor Pick
The Flower Fields
5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
It's time for a day trip! Head to Carlsbad where you can explore more than 50 acres of flowers and blooms at this working farm with views of the Pacific Ocean. Advanced reservations are only available online. Masks are mandatory for staff and visitors, and social distancing requirements are in place. The fields are open through May 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 - $20.
Dine & Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- The folks who own Guisados have transformed classic Silver Lake seafood stand El Siete Mares into Playita, serving ceviche, aguachile, tacos and more. Located at 3143 Sunset Blvd., it's open from from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days, reports Eater LA.
- Milo & Olive in Santa Monica holds an Easter Market on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kelsey Brito and her team of bakers are offering hot cross buns, whole gluten-free carrot cakes, vegan crumb cakes and strawberry-rhubarb brioche doughnuts. You'll also find Easter baskets, tea towels and aprons from Heather Taylor Home. 5% of sales go to the LA chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Black Women Lead is collecting hygiene kits for unhoused residents of Skid Row.
- More than a dozen Orange County restaurants, chefs and other businesses have united to #STOPASIANHATE. They're helping via direct meal donations to local Asian American senior citizens or donating proceeds from sales to various AAPI advocacy groups. Participating eateries include Banh Xeo Boys, Beleaf Burgers, Bestea at Rodeo 39, Heritage BBQ and Dough & Arrow.
- In honor of National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day (April 2), Santa Barbara-based McConnell's Fine Ice Creams releases its newest flavor, Peanut Butter & Jelly Sando. This limited-edition ice cream features bright red ribbons of strawberries with thick and salty peanut butter, and hunks of white bread.
- Primo's Donuts serves up an assortment of Easter donuts through Sunday, April 4. Expect pastel donuts topped with sprinkles, jellybeans and pearls.
- Not to be outdone, Randy's Donuts is also offering a selection of Easter donuts through Sunday. Their donuts are topped with rabbit peeps, M&Ms and sprinkles. Available at all locations while supplies last.
- Love old school diners and want to wear your pride? Swingers just dropped a collab with Cherry featuring t-shirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and mugs.
- Angelini Osteria launches a weekend brunch that includes ricotta pancakes with blueberry and raspberry compote, scrambled eggs with white or black truffle crostino, and a frittata alla carbonara.
- Santa Monica's Lanea Cocktail Bar celebrates Easter with all-you-can-eat breakfast and brunch tacos for $25. Tacos include chorizo, bacon, sausage and Beyond Meat. They can be paired with Lanea's margarita flights or mimosa. This offer is valid Easter Sunday (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) only.
- Vespertine in Culver City offers Easter Brunch Boxes on Saturday and Sunday, with pickups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each box is $110 and serves two. Menu highlights include baked eggs, duck fat-roasted potato "millefeuille" and caramelized onion financiers.
