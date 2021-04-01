The Best Things To Do This Easter Weekend: April 2 - 4

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

Solve an online murder mystery set in 1960s Los Angeles. Play the ponies. Frolic in fields of flowers. Dance through prison walls. Explore Gen Z and Millenial fashion. Watch WeHo's campiest celeb impersonators play the MisMatch Game. Spring into Easter with all sorts of festive celebrations.

Friday, April 2 - Monday, April 26



Underneath the Freeways of Los Angeles

What happens when you mix Clue and Chinatown? You get this virtual interactive murder mystery inspired by historical events. The Setting: East L.A.'s Hollenbeck Park, in 1960. The Crime: Two bodies are discovered in the lake, just below a newly built section of the Golden State Freeway. Your Job: Interview the officer in charge of the investigation and various witnesses to unmask the killer. Every performance is different.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Fridays, April 2 and 16; 6:30 p.m.



Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic

Suchi Branfman began a five-year choreographic residency in 2016 inside the California Rehabilitation Center, a medium-security state men's prison in Norco. Those works launched a dialogue about freedom, confinement, ways for surviving restriction and testing limitations through dance. The results include six dances written inside the prison, a 35-minute dance film and 11 artists conversing on dancing in carceral spaces.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Santa Anita Racetrack on July 30, 2018, in Arcadia, Los Angeles, California. (James Bernal for KPCC)

Friday, April 2 - Sunday, April 4



Santa Anita Reopening

Santa Anita Park

285 W. Huntington Dr., Santa Anita

Live horseracing returns to Santa Anita this weekend as the park reopens to the public, with limited capacity, on Friday. Tickets will be sold in pods of two, four or six seats for social distancing and must be purchased in advance. No walkup admission will be sold at this time.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Friday, April 2; 6 p.m. PT



First Fridays Connected

Listen to DJ Francesca Harding while preparing a cocktail presented by Elle Nucci. Tune into a livestream discussion about the climate crisis, moderated by Dr. Knatokie Ford with activist Leah Thomas and UCLA professor Nick Shapiro. After the discussions, watch a performance by Sudan Archives. It's all part of the Natural History Museum's L.A. at the Intersections program.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Gallery 1988 opens two shows this weekend, including 'The Art of George Townley.' (Courtesy of Gallery 1988)

Friday, April 2; 12 p.m. PT



Sun-Kissed: The Art of George Townley

Staring Contest: Austin Gilmore

Gallery 1988 opens two online shows this weekend, beginning at Friday at noon. The works, which are chock full of pop culture-references, will be on view through April 17.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

HBO Max holds a fashion exhibition with FIDM to showcase pieces inspired by its series, 'Generation.' (Riley Reanne Wang)

Friday, April 2 - Monday, April 12



Generation Un-Fashion Showcase

The Lab Anti-Mall

2930 Bristol St. Costa Mesa

HBO Max hosts a pop-up installation that celebrates the first season of its show Generation, which focuses on Gen Z and young Millenials. (Lena Dunham is one of the exec producers.) Partnering with FIDM and costume designer Shirley Kurata, up-and-coming student and alumni designers have created pieces inspired by the characters in the series. The installation will be open to the public and compliant with all COVID safety requirements. For those who are not yet comfortable with in-person exhibitions, the fashion will also be available to view online.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, April 2 - Saturday, May 1



The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln

Dugan's Backyard Playhouse, Woodland Hills

(Address sent when making a reservation.)

First Lady Mary Lincoln was a big believer in the supernatural. There are tales of White House seances, warnings from the undead, grave robbers and, of course, the tragic night at Ford's Theatre. In this solo show, Tom Dugan plays an array of characters, after the widow was released from an asylum. The number of audience members will be limited and masks are required. Bring a blanket as nights can be chilly. Email dbptickets@gmail.com for reservations.

COST: $20 suggested donation; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles LGBT Center presents two nights of the online gameshow the 'MisMatch Game.' (LGBT Center)

Saturday, April 3 - Sunday, April 4; 7 p.m.



The MisMatch Game ONLINE!

The L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's long-running comedy show returns virtually. A parody of the 1970s game show The Match Game, host Dennis Hensley is joined by panel of performers impersonating celebs. They include Queen Elizabeth, Wendy Williams, Zooey Deschanel, Bea Arthur, Cher, Ricardo Montalbán and Morgan Freeman. Winning contestants, who are chosen from the audience via lottery, will get gift cards.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 3



All Day MANK-a-thon

The American Cinematheque presents three behind-the-scenes conversations on the making of Mank. David Fincher puts complicated, alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in focus as he races to finish Citizen Kane. The discussions begin at 2 p.m. with actor Amanda Seyfried in conversation with Pete Hammond, followed by a craft panel with cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, production designer Donald Graham Burt and costume designer Trish Summerville at 5 p.m. The day wraps with a rebroadcast of a tribute to Fincher and a Mank Q&A with Fincher and film critic Elvis Mitchell.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thinkspace Projects presents husband-and-wife duo Giorgiko's (Darren and Trisha Inouye) exhibition 'What is and what is not.' (Courtesy of the artists and gallery)

Saturday, April 3 - Saturday, April 24



Art Openings

Thinkspace Projects

4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams

The gallery presents two solo shows: Giorgiko: What Is and what is not and Brad Woodfin: Glad You're Here. Giorgiko is a husband-and-wife duo whose works mix character illustration with large-scale classical painting. Woodfin's oil paintings are poetic and inspired by his love of music. The opening reception takes place on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary. Masks and social distancing required.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 3; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT



R I T U A L W A K E U P

Windward Rooftop

66 1/2 Windward Ave., Venice

Start your Saturday mornings with 45 minutes of rooftop yoga with Yoga Wake Up. Cody Sanders spins the tunes. Lunch and healthy treats are available for purchase from Urban Remedy.

COST: $35 - $45; MORE INFO

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara holds a Zoom workshop for families on making flower and herb shortbread cookies. (Courtesy MCASB )

Saturday, April 3; 11 a.m. PT



Family Friendly Workshop | Flower & Herb Shortbread Cookies

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara hosts an online Zoom workshop teaching families how to make shortbread cookies by using fresh or dried flowers and herbs. You can mix, cut and decorate dough but you'll have to do the actual baking after the tutorial ends.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 3; 6 p.m.



Eliot Glazer's Haunting Renditions: Under the Table and Streaming

Based on Eliot Glazer's web series, this comedy show is what happens when a classically trained vocalist-turned-comedian turns pop tunes into sweeping ballads. Watch the livestream for exclusive performances, clips and special guests. This week's guests include Whitmer Thomas and Brent Sullivan.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra opens 'Vessels II,' a group sculpture show. (Courtesy of the gallery and artist)

Saturday, April 3 - Sunday, April 18



Vessels II

Gallery Nucleus

210 E Main St., Alhambra

The gallery hosts its premier ceramics show, featuring the work of seven local artists: Amy Chen Jr, Emily Haynes, Sarah Koik, Kristina Kotlier, Jen Kuroki, Raina Lee and Sara Ekua Todd. They've each crafted works around the theme of "vessel." The show opens on Saturday at 5 p.m. with timed entry if you RSVP. If you can't attend in person, there's a free online preview.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles has reopened by appointment. Currently on view is the exhibition 'The Inconstant World.' (Leandro Viana)

Ongoing



Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA)

1717 E 7th St., downtown L.A.

The art museum is now open for 30-minute slots, by appointment only. ICA LA's recent exhibition, The Inconstant World, features nine international artists whose works examine the relationship between perception and abstraction.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace has reopened for free reservations for small, socially distanced groups. (Annenberg PetSpace)

Ongoing



Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Opening

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

PetSpace is reopening for pet adoptions, kid-friendly activities and educational workshops. Guests can register for a specialized hour-long experience that includes a presentation and a live pet encounter. Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing protocols must be followed.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Celebrate Easter and the start of spring at several of Caruso's properties, including The Americana at Brand, The Grove and Palisades Village. (mollystevens, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Through Sunday, April 4



Easter/Springtime Celebration

The Grove - 189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax

The Americana at Brand - 889 Americana Way, Glendale

Palisades Village - 15225 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades

Caruso's retail destinations are hosting Easter experiences for children and adults through Easter. View spring-themed décor and backdrops. Take part in an Instagram story Easter Egg Hunt. Several brands including Charlotte Tilbury (The Grove), Sugarfina (Americana at Brand), APL (The Grove) Veronica Beard (Palisades Village) and Frame (The Grove) are offering promotions and prizes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, April 4



Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles

Paste Magazine and the Hotel Cafe present a streaming musical festival featuring music from Jeff Rosenstock, Moon vs. Sun, Fences, Debi Nova, Azure Ray, Joyce Manor, Natalie Bergman and Cary Brothers. Performers from earlier this week include Nick Waterhouse, Sunny War, Scarypoolparty and Vintage Trouble. Watch on Paste's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Streaming Pick



Shiva Baby

Writer-director Emma Seligman's debut film takes on the anxiety and awkwardness involved in Jewish family gatherings. Danielle (Rachel Sennott) rushes to meet her parents and various relatives at a family shiva. While being interrogated about her future (or lack thereof), she runs into her successful ex-girlfriend, Maya. Also at the gathering is Danielle's sugardaddy, his accomplished wife and their new baby. The comedy-drama will be out on VOD and in select theaters on Friday, April 2.

Explore more than 50 acres of flowers and blooms at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, a working farm with views of the Pacific Ocean. (Jason Rosenberg, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick



The Flower Fields

5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

It's time for a day trip! Head to Carlsbad where you can explore more than 50 acres of flowers and blooms at this working farm with views of the Pacific Ocean. Advanced reservations are only available online. Masks are mandatory for staff and visitors, and social distancing requirements are in place. The fields are open through May 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 - $20.

Milo & Olive holds an Easter Market on Saturday featuring a variety of Easter baskets, wares and baked goods for sale. (Lindsey Huttrer )

Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

WE LOVE TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS