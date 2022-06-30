LA School Police Chief Retires, Setting Stage For More Change At Department

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

For the third time in less than three years, the L.A. Unified School District is on the hunt for a new police chief.

Leslie Ramirez — who spent 22 of her 29 years in law enforcement with the L.A. School Police, and was the first woman to serve as the department's leader — announced Thursday that she was retiring.

Former chief Steve Zipperman, who ran the school district's police department for nearly a decade until his retirement in 2019, is returning to his old post on an interim basis.

After Zipperman's departure, school board members hired LAPD veteran Todd Chamberlain to run the department. At the time, the department employed 380 sworn officers and another 100 non-sworn "safety officers," along with a few dozen support staff.

In June 2020, racial justice activists allied with Black Lives Matter and the district's teachers union convinced LAUSD board members to cut the police budget by 25%. The day after the board enacted the cuts, Chamberlain resigned and Ramirez stepped in.

Activists are still pressuring the board to completely eliminate the school police budget. However, in their last two budgets, LAUSD leaders have held the department's funding level.

“I am appreciative for my years in law enforcement and for having been the first female Chief of Police for the LASPD," Ramirez said in a statement on Instagram. "I wish all the best to the LASPD team.”