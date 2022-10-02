Hackers Post Data From LAUSD Ransomware Breach After District Refuses To Pay Ransom

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

A group of hackers has released sensitive data stolen from the Los Angeles Unified School District’s online systems during the Labor Day weekend ransomware attack , district officials confirmed Sunday.

The development comes just days after LAUSD officials confirmed that cyberattackers had demanded the school district pay a ransom to prevent the data’s exposure. LAUSD leaders refused.

What Data Do The Attackers Have?

The scope of the stolen data is unclear. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho issued a statement on Twitter saying that experts with the district and law enforcement were “analyzing the full extent of this data release.”

LAist has reviewed screenshots from the website of the ransomware gang Vice Society, which multiple tech journalists have reported is responsible for the attack. On the page displaying directories of data the group allegedly stole, one folder is labeled “Secret Confidential.” Another is labeled “ssn” — apparently short for “Social Security number.”

One screenshot shows other more innocuously named file directories that appear to be part of the release: “Contractor Docs,” “Document Control Group,” “DIARY REQUEST MASTER LOG,” and “Passport.”

LAUSD’s facilities system — used for managing building projects and paying contractors — was hardest hit by the September ransomware attack, and is still largely inoperable. Carvalho has confirmed data from that system was stolen.

How Concerned Should Teachers, Students And Parents Be?

Previously, Carvalho has said LAUSD’s employee payroll system — which contains employee Social Security numbers — was untouched.

The superintendent has also said that hackers managed to “touch” systems containing sensitive data on students; he’s expressed cautious optimism that data from those systems wasn’t stolen, but it’s difficult to rule that possibility out definitively.

Cybersecurity experts have said the release of Social Security numbers alone isn’t necessarily cause for concern: Many Social Security numbers are already widely available for cheap on the dark web — and a Social Security number alone is not necessarily critical to stealing someone’s identity.

However, as Clifford Neuman, director of the USC Center for Computer Systems Security, said last month, “My concern is that if they’ve got access to a Social Security number, they’ve got access to a lot of other things.”

How We Got Here

First, we should note that district officials have never directly confirmed Vice Society is responsible for the September cyberattack , which crippled LAUSD’s systems and disrupted classes for at least a week.

Law enforcement officials also have not named Vice Society as the perpetrator, but the federal government’s cybersecurity agency issued a warning about the group around the time of the LAUSD attack. The alert confirmed that Vice Society has targeted K-12 schools before.

On Friday, tech journalist Jeremy Kirk posted a screenshot of Vice Society’s website showing a countdown clock representing the time LAUSD had left to deliver a ransom payment. That same day, the school district issued a statement, flatly refusing to negotiate.

“Paying ransom never guarantees the full recovery of data,” the LAUSD statement read, “and Los Angeles Unified believes public dollars are better spent on our students rather than capitulating to a nefarious and illicit crime syndicate.”

By Sunday morning, Vice Society had posted the data, according to a tweet from cybersecurity threat analyst Brett Callow, who’s monitored the LAUSD case since the beginning.

What Do Do If You Have More Questions

LAUSD officials have provided a phone number where operators will field questions about the cyberattack: 855-926-1129. The hotline will operate Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

