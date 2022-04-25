Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Education

Granada Hills Charter Wins the US Academic Decathlon For The Second Year In A Row

By  Nate Perez
Published Apr 25, 2022 3:40 PM
A group of Academic Decathlon students hold flags while posing for a photo in front of an American Flag.
Granada Hills Charter won the U.S. Academic Decathlon for the second consecutive year on Saturday, April 23. The School has won the academic title nine times.
(Courtesy of Granada Hills Charter)
You have the power to make local journalism strong!
Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Granada Hills Charter won the U.S. Academic Decathlon for the second year in a row, marking the ninth time the North San Fernando Valley high school has won the academic title.

The April 23 competition featured multiple-choice exams, essays and speeches built around this year's theme: "California - Water: A Most Essential Resource."

Granada Hills Charter's nine-member team includes Zainab Al-Atya, Lily Fairbank-Bermejo, Vivian Le, Anthony Mercado (alternate), Vanessa Miller, Elyssa Nguyen (alternate), Kira Pospeshil, Matthew Salcedo, Colby Sapera, Garrett Scott, and Mason Wong. As well as head coach, Tyler Lee and assistant coach, Amy Contreras.

In a statement, coach Lee said that the "team is thrilled to carry on Granada's winning tradition," and this latest win "is a great accomplishment."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

While Lee is thrilled that the team won, what really matters is that the students "all learned a lot."

The theme for next year's competition will focus on “The American Revolution and the New Nation.”

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories