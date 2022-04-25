Granada Hills Charter Wins the US Academic Decathlon For The Second Year In A Row

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Granada Hills Charter won the U.S. Academic Decathlon for the second year in a row, marking the ninth time the North San Fernando Valley high school has won the academic title.

The April 23 competition featured multiple-choice exams, essays and speeches built around this year's theme: "California - Water: A Most Essential Resource."

Granada Hills Charter's nine-member team includes Zainab Al-Atya, Lily Fairbank-Bermejo, Vivian Le, Anthony Mercado (alternate), Vanessa Miller, Elyssa Nguyen (alternate), Kira Pospeshil, Matthew Salcedo, Colby Sapera, Garrett Scott, and Mason Wong. As well as head coach, Tyler Lee and assistant coach, Amy Contreras.

In a statement, coach Lee said that the "team is thrilled to carry on Granada's winning tradition," and this latest win "is a great accomplishment."

While Lee is thrilled that the team won, what really matters is that the students "all learned a lot."

The theme for next year's competition will focus on “The American Revolution and the New Nation.”