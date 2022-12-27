Dyslexia In Southern California

The nation's most common learning disorder is thought to affect somewhere between 5% and 20% of the population. Researchers agree that with the proper interventions and instruction, the vast majority of students with dyslexia can learn to overcome academic challenges and rise to the reading level of their peers.



But getting there? That is where brain science, education, politics and money tangle into a knot of thorny questions. And while some states have moved forward with comprehensive programs to address dyslexia and improve reading instruction overall, California's approach has been slow and tentative.