Criminal Justice

Listen To What LAPD Chief Moore Says About His Decision To Ban The Thin Blue Line Police Flag From Department Use

By Michael Flores
Published Jan 18, 2023 5:34 PM
A Thin Blue Line flag lies on the ground in the foreground of the shot. Behind it are several police officers' uniformed legs, with others in civilian clothing in the background on a partly cloudy day.
File: A flag with the thin blue line lies on the boardwalk near the feet of police keeping demonstrators and counter-demonstrators apart during an "America First" demonstration on Aug. 20, 2017 in Laguna Beach.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

We reported yesterday on LAPD Chief Michel Moore's decision to ban the display of the "Thin Blue Line" flag at LAPD stations, on officers' uniforms, and on patrol cars. On Wednesday, he spoke to our newsroom's public affairs show about his reasons.

What happened to the Thin Blue Line Flag? "In the more recent past, it has been weaponized by the far right extremists and has come to in some people's view represent extremist views, including white supremacy and anti-government rhetoric," Moore said on AirTalk With Larry Mantle, which airs on 89.3 FM.

Why it matters: Moore — who is seeking reappointment to a second term as chief — said he agrees with those who see the flag as a symbol of support for the police. But he added:

"When a person walks into the front lobby, or when a person sees an officer on the street, I don't want there to be any confusion about that officer's commitment to protect and serve, and the values of this organization."

The union for rank-and-file officers slammed the chief's decision, expressing "utter disgust" with the move.

Listen to the full conversation:

33:39
LAPD Chief Michel Moore talks about the "Thin Blue Line" flag and more.

Go deeper: LAPD Chief Bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag From Police Station Lobbies, Patrol Vehicles, And Uniforms

