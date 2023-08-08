Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion In Her Feet
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument in 2020.
L.A. prosecutors had sought a 13-year prison sentence.
Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was denied the opportunity for parole and also faces deportation.
Speaking to the court prior to his sentencing, Peterson reminded the judge that he's a father and a fiancée, and asked for an alternative to prison.
“I’m here and asking for redemption,” he said.
Peterson was convicted last year of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and two other gun-related charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. The shooting occurred after the rappers left a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home and got into an argument. Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, accused Peterson of shooting her feet as she walked away, launching an LAPD investigation.
Peterson was slated to be sentenced on Monday, but the judge postponed his decision after a full day of testimony that included family members and supporters, as well as a written statement from Pete, who said the attack traumatizes her to this day.
Peterson originally faced more than 20 years in prison.
