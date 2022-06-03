Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Murder Trial Is Finally Getting Under Way

By Camila Thur de Koos and Arantza Peña Popo
Published Jun 2, 2022 6:50 PM
People dressed in all black walk in front of a brightly colored Mural. The mural is a painting of Nipsey Hussle with wings spread out behind his back. the backdrop of the painting is a lazy LA sunset with the dark silhouette of palm trees. Underneath the painting of this likeness it says "The Marathon Continues" in white letters on a dark red background.
Fans walk as they wait outside The Marathon Clothing store for the funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
(Mario Tama/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Jury selection started today in the trial of the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle three years ago outside the musician's clothing store in South L.A.

Eric Holder Jr. is accused of shooting Hussle 11 times while the acclaimed rapper and entrepreneur signed autographs for fans in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store back in May 2019.

Two other men were also wounded in the shooting.

Artist Levi Ponce, who painted a tribute mural after the shooting, said Hussle's death left a void in the community.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Hopefully this helps bring some closure to the family, first and foremost, and of course to his community and anybody else who's hurting,” Ponce said. “And I hope people feel in the end that justice is served."

The Brief

Hussle was a fixture in his community of Crenshaw, investing in the local economy by opening a co-working space for minority entrepreneurs and the Marathon Clothing Store.

Before the shooting, Holder approached Hussle and began speaking with the rapper, according to the LA County DA’s office. During their four-minute conversation, Hussle allegedly told Holder that he had heard Holder was snitching. Holder is allegedly a member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang.

Holder then left, but within 6 minutes he returned with two firearms. That’s when he allegedly shot Hussle. The 32-year-old was arrested days later when his getaway driver turned herself in to the police.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The murder trial was set to start two years earlier, in April 2020, but it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holder faces six charges, including one count of first degree murder and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Holder has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Jury selection is set to resume on Monday, while the entire trial is expected to last four to six weeks.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories