Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Murder Trial Is Finally Getting Under Way

Jury selection started today in the trial of the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle three years ago outside the musician's clothing store in South L.A.

Eric Holder Jr. is accused of shooting Hussle 11 times while the acclaimed rapper and entrepreneur signed autographs for fans in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store back in May 2019.

Two other men were also wounded in the shooting.

Artist Levi Ponce , who painted a tribute mural after the shooting, said Hussle's death left a void in the community.

"Hopefully this helps bring some closure to the family, first and foremost, and of course to his community and anybody else who's hurting,” Ponce said. “And I hope people feel in the end that justice is served."

Hussle was a fixture in his community of Crenshaw, investing in the local economy by opening a co-working space for minority entrepreneurs and the Marathon Clothing Store.

Before the shooting, Holder approached Hussle and began speaking with the rapper, according to the LA County DA’s office. During their four-minute conversation, Hussle allegedly told Holder that he had heard Holder was snitching. Holder is allegedly a member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang.

Holder then left, but within 6 minutes he returned with two firearms. That’s when he allegedly shot Hussle. The 32-year-old was arrested days later when his getaway driver turned herself in to the police.

The murder trial was set to start two years earlier, in April 2020, but it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holder faces six charges, including one count of first degree murder and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Holder has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Jury selection is set to resume on Monday, while the entire trial is expected to last four to six weeks.