Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX In Connection With 2021 Shooting
Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested this morning at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood.
In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said the performer allegedly fired a shot after an argument at around 10:15 p.m. on November 6. The victim sustained a minor injury and declined medical treatment. that escalated to a shooting in Hollywood late last year
The rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested at LAX, where he had arrived on a private jet.
