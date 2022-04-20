Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX In Connection With 2021 Shooting

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested this morning at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said the performer allegedly fired a shot after an argument at around 10:15 p.m. on November 6. The victim sustained a minor injury and declined medical treatment. that escalated to a shooting in Hollywood late last year

The rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested at LAX, where he had arrived on a private jet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.