LA County Supe Horvath Wants To Explore How To Get More Books Into Jails

Earlier this month, we highlighted former jail health care worker Ahmanise Sanati’s efforts to get books behind bars. Now, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has introduced a motion for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting asking the Sheriff’s Department to report back on ways to make books available.



What the motion says

Horvath wrote that in recent weeks, the Sheriff’s Department has begun to assess the jails for opportunities to install bookshelves and revive both its book donation programs and a pilot program to get reading tablets into cells.

The motion requests that the department report to the board in 90 days with:



An update on its efforts to install bookshelves and regularly schedule mobile book carts to deliver books throughout the jail facilities.

A proposal to reinstate the reading tablet pilot program.

An analysis of whether the department can make information related to book donations available on its website.

The backstory

Sanati secured thousands of books for the jails while she worked there. But after she left her job last year, no one stepped in to keep the project going.

Research shows many incarcerated people haven’t finished high school and can’t read very well. It also shows that access to books in jail helps build literacy and reduce recidivism.



How to get involved

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. You can make a public comment at the meeting (you can start calling in at 9 a.m.) or leave a written comment . You can also reach Horvath’s office at ThirdDistrict@bos.lacounty.gov.

If you’re interested in donating books or volunteering to help organize a book drive, you can reach out to Ahmanise Sanati on Instagram @ahmanise or email libraryproject.lacountyjail@gmail.com .



