Effort To Recall LA DA Gascón Fails To Qualify For The Ballot

A second effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has failed to qualify for the ballot, according to the county registrar.

The campaign submitted more than 715,000 signatures last month; in a news release, Registrar Dean Logan announced Monday that his office found 520,050 signatures were valid, leaving the effort nearly 47,000 short of the 566,857 needed to qualify.

Logan’s office found more than 88,000 people who signed are not registered voters, more than 43,000 signatures were duplicate, more than 32,000 had a “different address,” more than 9,000 had a signature that did not match what’s on file with the county, more than 7,000 were “cancelled,” and more than 5,000 had an out-of-county address. Another 9,000 signatures were invalided for “other” reasons, according to the release.

We have reached out to Gascón and the recall campaign for comment.

On Aug. 8, the recall campaign sent a letter to the County Board of Supervisors alleging that Logan’s office was using overly strict guidelines for signature verification.

A first effort to recall Gascón failed to gather enough signatures in 2021. Organizers launched their second attempt earlier this year.

Gascón was elected in 2020 on a platform that promised sweeping progressive reforms designed to roll back draconian laws and address mass incarceration of mostly Black and Latino men.

He has followed through on that promise, sparking a firestorm of criticism (including from many of the prosecutors working in his office) as well as earning him praise for his policies of seeking shorter prison terms for most serious and violent felons .

This story will be updated.