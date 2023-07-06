Burned Crosses At Sylmar Church Being Investigated As Possible Hate Crime

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

A fire on the grounds of Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church happened earlier this morning, where authorities confirmed two crosses were burned. The church has a predominantly Black congregation and the fire is being investigated as arson and a possible hate crime by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The backstory: The fire was reported at 5 a.m. by a neighbor who was driving by the church. They immediately called the authorities.

Reactions: Pastor Pierre Howard was on a Zoom meeting when a co-worker had sent him text of media reports about the fire. Howard says he was disappointed that this happened at his church, but now he's made his peace with it. " It's only temporary. No life was lost. God is still great, and life goes on. We'll be fine,” he said. Since news of the incident has spread, Howard says the community has reached out showing their support.

What's next: The church had three crosses outside, but only two were smoldering when the fire department arrived. Howard says they are going to be repaired and solidified. In the meantime, no church services have been canceled and weekly Bible Study is still occurring tonight.