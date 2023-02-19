Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

A High-Ranking Official In LA's Catholic Community Was Shot And Killed Saturday

By  Julia Paskin
Updated Feb 19, 2023 1:50 PM
Published Feb 19, 2023 11:09 AM
A man with gray hair and a beard wears a golden robe with crosses on it as he raises his hands in front of people with bowed heads.
Bishop David O'Connell leads a non-denominational memorial service in Long Beach in 2020. O'Connell was fatally shot on Saturday in Hacienda Heights.
(Apu Gomes
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

A high-ranking official in the L.A. Archdiocese has been shot to death, sheriff's officials have confirmed. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they found O’Connell suffering from a gunshot wound when they were called to an address in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights about 1 p.m. Saturday. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

In a news release Sunday about the case, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. said:

"This incident is being handled as a murder investigation. There is no additional information available at this time."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What the L.A. Archdiocese is saying

Archbishop José Gomez, in a statement Sunday, said: "We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news.”

The Brief

Gomez announced O'Connell's death was a homicide during Sunday Mass at Our Lady of the Angeles Cathedral in downtown Los Angeles. The site also said O'Connell was found in his home.

On Saturday, Gomez called the death unexpected adding: "It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness."

He said this about O'Connell's work:

“He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

Reaction from other leaders

Former L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Fellow Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron:

O'Connell's background

Born in Ireland and known locally as Bishop Dave, O’Connell served in L.A.’s archdiocese for 45 years.
In 2015, he was named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis, a role that works on behalf of a bishop or archbishop to handle the diocese's needs. L.A., which is made up of more than 280 parishes and serving some 4.3 million Catholics, has as many as six auxiliary bishops at any given time. Prior to O'Connell's death, there were five.

He is a graduate of University College Dublin, where he studied philosophy and English and went on to get a Bachelor of Divinity from Maynooth College in 1977 and a Masters of Spirituality from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1987, according to his biography on the Archdiocese of Los Angeles website.

Locally he served as a priest at:

  • St. Raymond in Downey
  • St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach
  • St. Hillary in Pico Rivera
  • St. Frances X. Cabrini in L.A.
  • Ascension Catholic Church in L.A.
  • St. Eugene in L.A.
  • St. Michael in L.A.
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Updated February 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST
This story was updated with addition biographical information about O'Connell as well as the church.
Most Read
Best of LAist