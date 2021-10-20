Yup, It’s A Drought. Here’s Some Ways To Save Water

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency throughout California, extending an existing declaration to eight counties where conditions had thus far not been deemed severe enough: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, San Francisco and Ventura.

If you haven’t been paying attention to how you’re using our valuable H20, it’s a good time to start. The more we conserve now, the more water we’ll have later. (Plus, being a water hog is just not a good look.)



Here’s Some Ways You Can Cut Back

While there are no mandatory conservation measures in place yet under Newsom's declaration, every drop saved helps. Here are some conservation tips from the California Department of Water Resources:



Indoor

Fix leaks, including leaky toilets

Install high-efficiency toilets, aerators on bathroom faucets, and water-efficient shower heads

Take shorter (5 minute) showers

Track your water bill and meter to curtail water use

Turn off water when brushing teeth or shaving

Use dishwashers and washing machines with full loads only

Outdoor

Plant drought-tolerant/resistant plants and trees

Recycle indoor water to use on plants

Refrain from watering your home landscape when it rains

Replace your grass/turf with water-wise plants

Use a broom to clean driveways, patios, and sidewalks instead of water from a hose

Water your outdoor landscape earlier in the day when temperatures are cooler