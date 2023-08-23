Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

What's That Smell? It's The Corpse Flower Getting Ready To Bloom At The Huntington Gardens

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Aug 23, 2023 7:46 AM
A large corpse flower stands in the middle of a garden.
The Corpse Flower at the Huntington Gardens. Last year's flower blossom lasted 40 hours.
(Courtesy of the Huntington Gardens)
Topline:

The corpse flower, which can grow up to a massive 8 feet tall and blooms for only one to three days a year, is getting ready to bloom at the Huntington Gardens. 

What's with the smell? When in bloom, it gives off a putrid odor to mimic decomposition to attract pollinators — apparently carrion beetles and flesh flies love the smell of rotting flesh.

Where to watch: You can check out the flower at The Rose Hills Foundation Conservatory for Botanical Science and on the grounds of the Huntington to get a whiff of the putrid smell. If you'd rather see it and not smell it — check out the Huntington's livestream here.

