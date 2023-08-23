What's That Smell? It's The Corpse Flower Getting Ready To Bloom At The Huntington Gardens
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
Keep up with our local independent news
The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Topline:
The corpse flower, which can grow up to a massive 8 feet tall and blooms for only one to three days a year, is getting ready to bloom at the Huntington Gardens.
What's with the smell? When in bloom, it gives off a putrid odor to mimic decomposition to attract pollinators — apparently carrion beetles and flesh flies love the smell of rotting flesh.
Where to watch: You can check out the flower at The Rose Hills Foundation Conservatory for Botanical Science and on the grounds of the Huntington to get a whiff of the putrid smell. If you'd rather see it and not smell it — check out the Huntington's livestream here.
Most Read
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
To Fight Heat, Pacoima Started To Test A New ‘Cool Paint’ Last Year. The Results Are Becoming TangibleCooler pavement, however, is far from a silver bullet when it comes to reducing the impact of heat.
-
Forecast for Death Valley: 127 on Saturday, 129 on Sunday.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
Best of LAist