Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.

The Red Flag Warning that brought windy weather this past weekend is expected to die down later this afternoon. But those Santa Anas are expected to start blowing again on Wednesday.

Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the NWS, says temperatures could get up to the high 70s with gusty winds across L.A. county.

“Generally, we're looking at gusts between 35 to 50 miles per hour, depending upon where you are,” says Hall. “Certainly the strongest ones will be in the mountains and some of the mountain peaks.”

As always, red flag conditions bring an increase in fire danger. The Los Angeles County Fire Departments encourages residents living in the urban-wildlife interface to take steps to prepare for wildfires.