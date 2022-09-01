Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As Route Fire Spreads Near Castaic, Now More Than 4,600 Acres

By  LAist Staff
Published Aug 31, 2022 5:09 PM
A large plume of smoke billows up from barren brown hills. A freeway cuts through the middle of the hills.
The Route Fire near Castaic broke out a minute after noon on Aug. 31. Traffic on the 5 Freeway was shut down in both directions.
(Courtesy L.A. County Fire Department )
IN THIS ARTICLE

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

Where To Look For The Latest Information

What We Know So Far

The L.A. County Fire Department is fighting a spreading wildfire near the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic. By 7:20 p.m. the Route Fire had spread to more than 4,600 acres near Lake Hughes Road, according to CalFire.

Injuries

Fire officials reported on Twitter that seven firefighters already had heat-related injuries and five of them have been taken to a local hospital.

Evacuations

Mandatory

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station has ordered mandatory evacuations for:

  • Residents of Paradise Mobile Estates and all structures south of Templin Highway, along Upper Ridge Route Road. S
  • All structures north of Lake Hughes Road, east of the 5 Freeway.

Evacuation Centers

People

  • West Ranch High School | 26255 West Valencia Blvd.
  • Frazier Mountain High School | 700 Falcon Way, Lebec
  • Castaic High School | 31575 Valley Creek Rd, Castaic

Animals

  • Castaic Animal Shelter | 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road

Road Closures

Caltrans reports that the 5 Freeway is closed in both directions.

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory for the area.

As the predicted heat wave descended on the region, the district had already place the region under an ozone advisory, noting that "ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks, and lung damage." The heavy smoke from the fire could exacerbate the risks.

Why It Matters

With high heat and low humidity expected for the next several days, any wildfire in the area is spreading quickly. At 4 p.m the Route Fire was reported at 250 acres. By 5:30 it had grown to 600 acres, and less than two hours later it was at more than 4,600 acres and still spreading.

Emergency responders will be exposed to dangerous conditions. The National Weather Service reported temperatures near 110 degrees at the site of the fire shortly after the fire was first reported at 12:01 p.m.

The Context

California’s wildfires have gotten increasingly destructive and deadly.

Jacob Margolis, who covers fires for our newsroom, notes the Route Fire is burning in areas that appear not to have burned for decades.

"One spot hasn't burned since 1983 and other spots 2001 and other spots 2007. You know, all that's time for fuel to build up," said Margolis, who has an upcoming LAist Studios podcast on fires called The Big Burn.

Some important context to keep in mind from Margolis' larger explainer on wildfires:

Temperatures have gotten hotter and our landscapes have gotten drier, which makes them more susceptible to burning throughout more of the year. On top of that, extreme drought, of which climate change is a contributing factor, leads to plant stress and massive tree die off. Those dead trees become added fuel for fires.

Read more: LA Explained: Wildfires Are Getting Worse. What You Need To Know

How We're Reporting On This

Margolis is monitoring the fire and will have live reports on 89.3 KPCC. Kristine Malicse is monitoring social media for reports. Additional producers and editors are contributing.

What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

