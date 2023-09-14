Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, Sept. 14: Sunnier Days Ahead

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

It's going to be another overcast morning, but the clouds will part and make way for afternoon sunshine. Now is not the time to forget the sunscreen.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: patchy fog, afternoon sunshine. Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-102 Inland: 80s Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards



We're seeing a gradual clearing of morning clouds over the next few days as we make way for more sun.

Highs along the coast will be in the low 70s, perfect light jacket weather.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 80s. In the valleys and inland areas including Riverside and San Bernardino, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s, and in the upper 80s for the Inland Empire. In Orange County, the highs will stay in the upper 70s.

The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 103 in the Coachella Valley.

The National Weather Service forecasts a slow warming trend for the weekend in the inland areas and deserts.

About those advisories

Orange County coastal areas are under a beach hazards statement from this morning through Friday morning. That means strong rip currents and high surf up to 3-5 feet, with sets up to 6 feet. The highest surf will be in northern Orange County.



This day in history

On this day in 1997, a large swell from Hurricane Linda created 18-foot waves at the Wedge in Newport Beach.



Things to do

