Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, Sept. 13: Is It Giving Fall Or June Gloom?

Cloudy mornings and cooler temps are giving June Gloom vibes. But the first official day of fall is 10 days away, so that best explains it.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: patchy fog, afternoon sunshine. Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-102 Inland: 80s Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards



Today, we're going to see patchy fog extending from the coast through the valleys and inland areas that'll give way to afternoon sunshine.

Highs along the coast will be in the low 70s, perfect light jacket weather.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 80s. In the valleys and inland areas including Riverside and San Bernardino, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s, in the upper 80s for the Inland Empire. In Orange County, the highs will stay in the low 80s to upper 70s in the coastal valleys.

The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 102 in the Coachella Valley.

About those advisories

Orange County coastal areas are under a beach hazards statement from this morning through Friday morning. That means strong rip currents and high surf up to 3-5 feet, with sets up to 6 feet. The highest surf will be in northern Orange County.



This day in history

On this day in 2011, thunderstorms produced three-quarter inch of hail in Big Bear City and Highland.



Things to do

Play Reading: Balancing Act: Theatre 40 and the city of Beverly Hills present a new play reading series at the new Greystone Theatre, an intimate venue located at the historic mansion. This week’s play is The Firestorm by Meredith Friedman, which focuses on an interracial power couple on a campaign trail. History rears its ugly head. The series takes place on Wednesdays in September at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended.

