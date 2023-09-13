Support for LAist comes from
Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, Sept. 13: Is It Giving Fall Or June Gloom?

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 13, 2023 7:11 AM
A geothermal map of SoCal in shades of orange and red indicating the temperature ranges.
Forecast highs for Wednesday -- a few degrees cooler than Tuesday.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego. )
Cloudy mornings and cooler temps are giving June Gloom vibes. But the first official day of fall is 10 days away, so that best explains it.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: patchy fog, afternoon sunshine.
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-102
    • Inland: 80s
    • Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards

Today, we're going to see patchy fog extending from the coast through the valleys and inland areas that'll give way to afternoon sunshine.

Highs along the coast will be in the low 70s, perfect light jacket weather.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 80s. In the valleys and inland areas including Riverside and San Bernardino, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s, in the upper 80s for the Inland Empire. In Orange County, the highs will stay in the low 80s to upper 70s in the coastal valleys.

The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 102 in the Coachella Valley.

About those advisories

Orange County coastal areas are under a beach hazards statement from this morning through Friday morning. That means strong rip currents and high surf up to 3-5 feet, with sets up to 6 feet. The highest surf will be in northern Orange County.

This day in history

On this day in 2011, thunderstorms produced three-quarter inch of hail in Big Bear City and Highland.

