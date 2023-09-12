Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, Sept. 12: The Cooldown Begins

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

A cooling trend will begin today, with near to below normal temperatures the rest of the week.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: 70s Mountains: 80s/90s-104 Inland: 80s-90s Warnings and advisories: none



Highs along the coast will be in the mid 70s and with no beach advisories, it'll make for a nice beach day.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the mid 80s. In the valleys, the average temperatures will reach the mid 80s, but the hottest parts will still see highs in the low 90s, including the Inland Empire and Riverside area. Over in Orange County, the highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s.

The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 104 in Coachella Valley.

This day in history

On this day in 1974, Tropical Storm Kathleen brought more than 14 inches of rain to the slopes of Mt. San Gorgonio.



Things to do

Natalie Morales And The Night Crew: Attend a night of comedy, music and weird surprises in a show hosted by Natalie Morales featuring guests Jake Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Fleming and Mal Blum. Proceeds from the night will benefit the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

