Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, Sept. 12: The Cooldown Begins
A cooling trend will begin today, with near to below normal temperatures the rest of the week.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains: 80s/90s-104
- Inland: 80s-90s
- Warnings and advisories: none
Highs along the coast will be in the mid 70s and with no beach advisories, it'll make for a nice beach day.
In downtown L.A., highs will be in the mid 80s. In the valleys, the average temperatures will reach the mid 80s, but the hottest parts will still see highs in the low 90s, including the Inland Empire and Riverside area. Over in Orange County, the highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s.
The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 104 in Coachella Valley.
-
This day in history
On this day in 1974, Tropical Storm Kathleen brought more than 14 inches of rain to the slopes of Mt. San Gorgonio.
