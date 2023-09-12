Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, Sept. 12: The Cooldown Begins

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 12, 2023 6:46 AM
A geothermal map of SoCal in shades of orange, maroon and purple indicating the highs for today.
Forecast highs for Tuesday.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego. )
A cooling trend will begin today, with near to below normal temperatures the rest of the week.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains: 80s/90s-104
    • Inland: 80s-90s
    • Warnings and advisories: none

Highs along the coast will be in the mid 70s and with no beach advisories, it'll make for a nice beach day.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the mid 80s. In the valleys, the average temperatures will reach the mid 80s, but the hottest parts will still see highs in the low 90s, including the Inland Empire and Riverside area. Over in Orange County, the highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s.

The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 104 in Coachella Valley.

The Brief

This day in history

On this day in 1974, Tropical Storm Kathleen brought more than 14 inches of rain to the slopes of Mt. San Gorgonio.

Things to do

  • Natalie Morales And The Night Crew: Attend a night of comedy, music and weird surprises in a show hosted by Natalie Morales featuring guests Jake Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Fleming and Mal Blum. Proceeds from the night will benefit the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

