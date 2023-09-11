Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, Sept. 11: It's Still Warm, But Not For Long

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

It's just another muggy Monday before the cooldown comes.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, partially cloudy Beaches: 70s Mountains: 80s/90s-106 Inland: 80s-90s Warnings and advisories: none



It'll be a partly cloudy day, giving us some relief from the hot sun. Highs along the coast will be in the mid to upper 70s and with no beach advisories, it'll make for a nice beach day.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 90s. In the valleys and farther inland, including the Riverside and San Bernardino area, highs will be in the upper 90s.

Over in Coachella Valley, it's going to be another scorcher with highs up to 106.

There's also a less than 20% chance of scattered, isolated showers across the L.A. basin and Orange County but the chances are greater near the mountains like the Santa Monicas, San Gabriels and Santa Ana.

This day in history

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 when a series of terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in New York killed nearly 3,000 people. Here are a few ceremonies happening across Southern California:



At 9 a.m. L.A. City Fire is holding a ceremony at its Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, where volunteers will be refurbishing planter boxes and making disaster readiness kits.

Long Beach is hosting a tribute starting at 9:11 a.m. followed by a ceremonial wreath placement.

In Yorba Linda, the Nixon Library will host a celebration starting at 11 a.m. with bagpipes, a Presentation of the Colors by U.S. Marines and more.



Things to do

Ghost Devotional Pop-up: In conjunction with the Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost’s two-night stand at the Kia Forum , the Grammy museum hosts the Ghost Devotional Pop-up for the band’s fans. As the faithful celebrate the return of Papa Emeritus IV (the band’s fourth frontman) and his bandmates, they’re invited to enter a hand-crafted confessional to confess their sins and bare their souls about why they think Ghost are the best rock band ever (plus get a souvenir photo to mark the occasion).

Check out our full list of things to do this week.