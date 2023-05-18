Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, May 18: Cloudy Skies And High Surf At Local Beaches

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

It's another cloudy and foggy morning before we see afternoon sunshine. The clouds will continue hugging the coastal areas for the rest of the day.

QUICK FACTS Today’s weather: Foggy, cool, high 60s - low 70s Beaches: Upper 60s Mountains: Cool, chance of thunderstorms Inland: High 80s - low 90s Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning at the beaches due to minor coastal flooding



What to expect

We're seeing cooler temperatures at the coasts with highs in the 60s and surrounding areas will stay in the mid to low 70s today.

Inland areas are going to be warmer, with highs in the 80s for the valleys and up to 90s in the Antelope Valley. Coachella Valley will see a high of 102 today.

There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms for local mountains like Big Bear and the San Gabriels for this afternoon until Saturday. Tomorrow, temperatures should be cooler in the inland areas.

There are beach hazards warning for L-A, Ventura and Orange County Beaches issued by the National Weather Service issued yesterday, ends this evening.

South-facing beaches of LA & Ventura Counties, and some Channel Islands are likely to see minor coastal flooding near times of high tides after 6pm today thru Thursday. Beach erosion along with water over walkways & parking lots could occur. Stay off rock walls & jetties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EbWVLQdy1b — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 16, 2023

The surf is going to be high today with waves reaching up to 6 feet for those beaches making for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

Seal Beach already experienced minor flooding yesterday and will continue to see more later this evening.

Expect the high surf to bring minor coastal flooding on low-lying areas like parking lots, bike pathways and walkways. High tide is going to be between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This Day In History

On this day: A thunderstorm moving east to west produced two tornadoes in the Southwest region in 1997. One thunderstorm hit Apple Valley but not too much damage happened.



Things To Do

Is Thursday the new Friday? It might be. Here's an event to check out.

The Paramount Showcase

Hollywood Athletic Club

6525 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood



It’s FYC Emmy season, and Paramount hosts a public pop-up experience showcasing its leading shows from several of its networks. Saddle up to the bar at the 1923 experience while exploring the series’ costumes and props; hang out in Yellowstone’s great room; walk through the Yellowjackets compound; slay your own Werk Room entrance at the RuPaul’s Drag Race vignette; visit the 10 Forward bar from Star Trek: Picard ; and sit behind the desk of The Daily Show .

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

great room; walk through the compound; slay your own Werk Room entrance at the vignette; visit the 10 Forward bar from ; and sit behind the desk of .

Check out our full list of things to do this week here