Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, May 18: Cloudy Skies And High Surf At Local Beaches

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published May 18, 2023 7:18 AM
A satellite image of the Western Coast. A white border outlines the states. A gray moving mass represents the ocean.
A look at the California coast by radar for Thursday
(Courtesy NOAA)
Today's report

It's another cloudy and foggy morning before we see afternoon sunshine. The clouds will continue hugging the coastal areas for the rest of the day.

QUICK FACTS
    • Today’s weather: Foggy, cool, high 60s - low 70s
    • Beaches: Upper 60s
    • Mountains: Cool, chance of thunderstorms
    • Inland: High 80s - low 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning at the beaches due to minor coastal flooding

What to expect

We're seeing cooler temperatures at the coasts with highs in the 60s and surrounding areas will stay in the mid to low 70s today.

Inland areas are going to be warmer, with highs in the 80s for the valleys and up to 90s in the Antelope Valley. Coachella Valley will see a high of 102 today.

There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms for local mountains like Big Bear and the San Gabriels for this afternoon until Saturday. Tomorrow, temperatures should be cooler in the inland areas.

There are beach hazards warning for L-A, Ventura and Orange County Beaches issued by the National Weather Service issued yesterday, ends this evening.

The surf is going to be high today with waves reaching up to 6 feet for those beaches making for dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

The Brief

Seal Beach already experienced minor flooding yesterday and will continue to see more later this evening.

Expect the high surf to bring minor coastal flooding on low-lying areas like parking lots, bike pathways and walkways. High tide is going to be between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This Day In History

On this day: A thunderstorm moving east to west produced two tornadoes in the Southwest region in 1997. One thunderstorm hit Apple Valley but not too much damage happened.

Things To Do

Is Thursday the new Friday? It might be. Here's an event to check out.

The Paramount Showcase
Hollywood Athletic Club
6525 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

  • It’s FYC Emmy season, and Paramount hosts a public pop-up experience showcasing its leading shows from several of its networks. Saddle up to the bar at the 1923 experience while exploring the series’ costumes and props; hang out in Yellowstone’s great room; walk through the Yellowjackets compound; slay your own Werk Room entrance at the RuPaul’s Drag Race vignette; visit the 10 Forward bar from Star Trek: Picard; and sit behind the desk of The Daily Show.

