Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

LA Is In The Grip Of The Year's First Heat Wave... So Don't Forget Fido!

By Ashley Rusch
Published Jul 2, 2023 9:13 AM
A black dog keeps cool in a verdant park
Here's to keeping your furry, four-legged friend cool this thermometer-breaking weekend.
(Ashley Rusch
/
LAist)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
What you should know

If you haven't heard already, Los Angeles is in the midst of its first major heat wave of the year.

We humans have got all kinds of ways to keep cool. But not so much for our furry, four-legged friends.

Tips to keep your dog safe

Kevin McManus is with the Pasadena Humane Society. He says it’s safest to walk your dog at cooler times in the day, like early morning or late evening.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Put your hand down on the ground and make sure that, you know, if it’s too hot for your hand to sit there comfortably, it’s way too hot for your dog to go for a walk at that time," McManus says.

The Brief

He also recommends keeping pets indoors as much as possible. If your dog relies on exercise to burn off energy, try incorporating mental activities like training or puzzles.

Signs your pet is in distress

And be on the look out for signs of heat stroke. If you see that your pet has excessive drooling and panting, abnormal gums, vomiting, and seizures, McManus says to "move the pet to a cool area and pour cool water on them, and then get in touch with your veterinarian immediately. I mean, that is a critical condition."

Dealing with fireworks

This weekend also brings fireworks — lots of fireworks. If your pup isn't a fan of those, try covering your windows or indulging your pet with what McManus called "calming treats" — but be sure to check with your vet first.

Tips
    • Leave pets at home when attending parties, fireworks display, parades and other social gatherings.
    • Have them get plenty of exercise during the day so they can release a lot of their energy — take them out for a walk or to the park.
    • Consider about putting them in a safe space, like a safe room or a crate. Fill it with their comfort toys, blankets, etc. or even play white noise like soothing music. Make sure windows are closed so they don't inhale the fumes or smoke from fireworks.
    • If you're hosting a BBQ, keep them away from sparklers or snappers. After the cookout — don't forget to check your yard and cleanup any firework debris even if you didn't set them off yourself.
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist