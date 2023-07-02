LA Is In The Grip Of The Year's First Heat Wave... So Don't Forget Fido!

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

If you haven't heard already, Los Angeles is in the midst of its first major heat wave of the year.

The marine layer overwhelms the very hot airmass. Red shows areas with above normal temperatures and blue shows where temperatures will end up below normal today. The Antelope Valley will be 13 degrees above normal while LAX will be 3 degrees below normal. #CAWX #heat pic.twitter.com/QUBeBfU2eM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 2, 2023

We humans have got all kinds of ways to keep cool. But not so much for our furry, four-legged friends.



Tips to keep your dog safe

Kevin McManus is with the Pasadena Humane Society. He says it’s safest to walk your dog at cooler times in the day, like early morning or late evening.

"Put your hand down on the ground and make sure that, you know, if it’s too hot for your hand to sit there comfortably, it’s way too hot for your dog to go for a walk at that time," McManus says.

The Brief View All Malibu Quake Yep, that was 3.8 magnitude that woke you up

Affirmative Action CA offers lessons on difficult path forward

Hotel Workers On Strike The walkout involves over 14,000 workers in SoCal

He also recommends keeping pets indoors as much as possible. If your dog relies on exercise to burn off energy, try incorporating mental activities like training or puzzles.



Signs your pet is in distress

And be on the look out for signs of heat stroke. If you see that your pet has excessive drooling and panting, abnormal gums, vomiting, and seizures, McManus says to "move the pet to a cool area and pour cool water on them, and then get in touch with your veterinarian immediately. I mean, that is a critical condition."



Dealing with fireworks

This weekend also brings fireworks — lots of fireworks. If your pup isn't a fan of those, try covering your windows or indulging your pet with what McManus called "calming treats" — but be sure to check with your vet first.

Tips Leave pets at home when attending parties, fireworks display, parades and other social gatherings. Have them get plenty of exercise during the day so they can release a lot of their energy — take them out for a walk or to the park. Consider about putting them in a safe space, like a safe room or a crate. Fill it with their comfort toys, blankets, etc. or even play white noise like soothing music. Make sure windows are closed so they don't inhale the fumes or smoke from fireworks. If you're hosting a BBQ, keep them away from sparklers or snappers. After the cookout — don't forget to check your yard and cleanup any firework debris even if you didn't set them off yourself.

