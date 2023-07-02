LA Is In The Grip Of The Year's First Heat Wave... So Don't Forget Fido!
If you haven't heard already, Los Angeles is in the midst of its first major heat wave of the year.
The marine layer overwhelms the very hot airmass. Red shows areas with above normal temperatures and blue shows where temperatures will end up below normal today. The Antelope Valley will be 13 degrees above normal while LAX will be 3 degrees below normal. #CAWX #heat pic.twitter.com/QUBeBfU2eM— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 2, 2023
We humans have got all kinds of ways to keep cool. But not so much for our furry, four-legged friends.
Tips to keep your dog safe
Kevin McManus is with the Pasadena Humane Society. He says it’s safest to walk your dog at cooler times in the day, like early morning or late evening.
"Put your hand down on the ground and make sure that, you know, if it’s too hot for your hand to sit there comfortably, it’s way too hot for your dog to go for a walk at that time," McManus says.
-
Yep, that was 3.8 magnitude that woke you up
-
CA offers lessons on difficult path forward
-
The walkout involves over 14,000 workers in SoCal
He also recommends keeping pets indoors as much as possible. If your dog relies on exercise to burn off energy, try incorporating mental activities like training or puzzles.
Signs your pet is in distress
And be on the look out for signs of heat stroke. If you see that your pet has excessive drooling and panting, abnormal gums, vomiting, and seizures, McManus says to "move the pet to a cool area and pour cool water on them, and then get in touch with your veterinarian immediately. I mean, that is a critical condition."
Dealing with fireworks
This weekend also brings fireworks — lots of fireworks. If your pup isn't a fan of those, try covering your windows or indulging your pet with what McManus called "calming treats" — but be sure to check with your vet first.
-
- Leave pets at home when attending parties, fireworks display, parades and other social gatherings.
- Have them get plenty of exercise during the day so they can release a lot of their energy — take them out for a walk or to the park.
- Consider about putting them in a safe space, like a safe room or a crate. Fill it with their comfort toys, blankets, etc. or even play white noise like soothing music. Make sure windows are closed so they don't inhale the fumes or smoke from fireworks.
- If you're hosting a BBQ, keep them away from sparklers or snappers. After the cookout — don't forget to check your yard and cleanup any firework debris even if you didn't set them off yourself.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.