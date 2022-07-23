Heat, Low Humidity And Gusty Winds Have Us At High Fire Risk Already

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

If you’re thinking of hosting a backyard barbecue this weekend, hold off on those coals. There’s an increased risk for wildfires in Los Angeles County’s inland, valley and mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service — so you’re going to want to refrain from any activities that could cause a spark.

Brian Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says fire conditions come from a combination of three factors:



Hotter temperatures

Lower humidity

Gusty winds

He says typically, peak fire season would be a couple of months from now, but it’s coming a little earlier this year.

“With the ongoing drought right now it you kind of add more of a buffer on to either side of the beginning and end of fire season," Adams said. "So we can effectively consider at high fire [risk] at this point.”

Elevated to brief critical fire conditions will continue today for interior areas. Warm and very dry conditions and gusty NW winds are expected. Use extra caution with any source of spark or flame! Fires will grow very quickly. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/TZXpvoTorw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 23, 2022

Quite a few stations are in Red Flag criteria this evening (the stations highlighted red). Very low humidities (under 10%) with gusty winds have created elevated to critical Fire Weather conditions. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the W San Gabriel Mtns. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/yE8ZxPfxIf — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 23, 2022

Adams noted that when it comes to humidity levels "generally anything below 20% is where we started getting really, really concerned."

He said the current warning, for example, came as meteorologists looked "at relative humidity of around 6 to 12%."

For anyone living in areas at risk for fire, Adams suggests packing a “go bag” with batteries, charging devices, electronics, and non-perishable food, in case an evacuation is ordered.

The NWS says the gusty winds will die down a bit Sunday, but the weather will remain warm and dry, and fire conditions will continue through Wednesday.

What To Do When It's Dangerously Hot

That high heat making fires more likely also brings with it other risks. We have some tips and advice for how to stay safe when the thermometer hits the 90s and triple digits.

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit

