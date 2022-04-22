Earth Day In LA: Here Are A Few Ways To Show The Environment Some Love

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

It’s Earth Day, and if you’re reading this we’re going to assume you live on earth, so Happy Earth Day!

Here are a few planet-conscious opportunities and events you can take part in on Friday and over the weekend.

Ride Metro And Metrolink For Free

Metro is offering free rides on its trains and buses and free access to its bike share system until 3 a.m. Saturday. Bus fare boxes will be deactivated and all train station fare gates will also be open.

Officials are encouraging people to take advantage of free transit to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions — and the number of vehicles on the road. Just remember to bring your mask. The mandate to wear them is back in place in L.A. County today.

EVERYONE RIDES FREE on #EarthDay, April 22! Spread the word, #takethetrain and make a positive impact on both your local community and our planet’s ecosystem.



More Earth Day Fun Tomorrow In Griffith Park

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the public is invited to help with the planting of 100 ferns along the Fern Dell stream bed.

You can also join a guided nature hike, which is set to embark at 9:30 a.m.

Then the day will wrap with an open-air Eco Village fair … featuring nonprofit groups like LA Compost, Habits of Waste and Biocitzen.

Other groups include the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance, LA Sanitation and Environment/RecycLA, South Coast Air Quality Management District and the L.A.-based women-led collective Narrated Objects.

People planning to join the event are asked to report to 2333 Fern Dell Drive . Parking is available at the Section 9 lot.

Visit The Chatsworth Nature Preserve

In honor of Earth Day, L.A.'s only nature preserve will open to the public — but you'll have to wait until Saturday.

Its Earth Day Open House will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's a rare opportunity to check out the preserve, featuring live animal exhibitions and guided nature hikes.

The entrance to the Chatsworth preserve is on Valley Circle Boulevard, west of Plummer Street.

'Grow And Glow' In Watts

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Watts Rising Collaborative plans “fun activities for the family, giveaways, robotics and electric vehicle demos and much more!” to mark Earth Day. The event will also provide information on how to get free fruit and shade trees, solar panels and other home improvements.

The location is St. Lawrence of Brindisi Catholic Church, 10122 Compton Ave, Los Angeles.