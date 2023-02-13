Calling All Citizen Scientists, It's SnailBlitz 2023 And Researchers Need Your Help

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Researchers want your help in finding some of L.A.'s more elusive residents — snails.



Why it matters

It turns out that terrestrial gastropods — also known as snails and slugs — are pretty good indicators of how of well nature is surviving in our urban landscape.

As Sam Tayag of the L.A. County Natural History Museum told us: "Snails and slugs evolve so quickly and respond so quickly as well to habitat changes, they give us a lot of clues early on."



Why now

It's Snail Blitz 2023! The two-month event enlists citizen scientists to help researchers document snails and slugs in Southern California. It started Feb. 1 and lasts through March.

The push is part of the year-round SLIME (Snails and slugs Living in Metropolitan Environments) community project. (And yes, they do have a way with acronyms and puns.)



How to participate

When you spot a snail or slug, snap a photo and note the date time and place. Upload your photos through iNaturalist, email them to the museum (SLIME@nhm.org) or post to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #SnailBlitz2023.



Where to look

Tayag recommends looking in the evening under leaf piles, fallen branches or potted plants.

"Lift up those pots and you'll probably find a couple slimy buddies under there," Tayag said.



More details

Read all about the project and get additional details on where to find "snail it" — their words, not ours — near you at SnailBlitz2023.