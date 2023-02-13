Calling All Citizen Scientists, It's SnailBlitz 2023 And Researchers Need Your Help
Researchers want your help in finding some of L.A.'s more elusive residents — snails.
Why it matters
It turns out that terrestrial gastropods — also known as snails and slugs — are pretty good indicators of how of well nature is surviving in our urban landscape.
As Sam Tayag of the L.A. County Natural History Museum told us: "Snails and slugs evolve so quickly and respond so quickly as well to habitat changes, they give us a lot of clues early on."
Why now
It's Snail Blitz 2023! The two-month event enlists citizen scientists to help researchers document snails and slugs in Southern California. It started Feb. 1 and lasts through March.
The push is part of the year-round SLIME (Snails and slugs Living in Metropolitan Environments) community project. (And yes, they do have a way with acronyms and puns.)
How to participate
When you spot a snail or slug, snap a photo and note the date time and place. Upload your photos through iNaturalist, email them to the museum (SLIME@nhm.org) or post to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #SnailBlitz2023.
Where to look
Tayag recommends looking in the evening under leaf piles, fallen branches or potted plants.
"Lift up those pots and you'll probably find a couple slimy buddies under there," Tayag said.
More details
Read all about the project and get additional details on where to find "snail it" — their words, not ours — near you at SnailBlitz2023.
