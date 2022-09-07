California Sets A New Record For Power Use. Everyone Is Asked To Practice 'Maximum Conservation Efforts'

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Despite calls to conserve power, California's energy demands are at an all-time high.

The extreme heat wave is creating a big need for power, so much so on that Tuesday we broke a record that was set during a heat wave 16 years ago.

Cal-ISO, which operates the state's power grid, reports that energy use in the state surpassed more than 50,300 megawatts as of 3:09 p.m. That's 68 megawatts above the 2006 record. And it's expected to go higher.

The new peak in power use is a serious concern. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Cal-ISO elevated the flex alert to a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) and asked for "maximum conservation efforts."

Alert send to phones at 5:45 p.m.

The state power grid's reliability has been in flux as authorities have asked people to conserve energy every day since Aug. 30.

The department is asking everyone today to cut down power use from 4 to 9 p.m. (some requests say 10 p.m.) If we don't save enough, Cal-ISO is likely to order rolling outages by tonight.

If rolling blackouts do happen, expect to get a notification from your utility provider. You can also check their website for a map of affected areas and a timeline for when power will be restored.

Understand Flex Alerts

Flex alerts aren’t that common, so when they’re called it’s for good reason.

Cal-ISO typically calls an alert when temperatures are hot. Energy consumption runs higher during these times, so people need to cut down. But heat isn’t the only factor. All of these issues can put a strain on our state’s power grid.

We import power to our grid from other states, so any bad weather there can also affect us. And while the sun is our ever-present resource for solar energy, its energy is not always available. Dense monsoonal clouds can block out the sun for solar production.



Part of the reason for the flex alert time frame (4 to 9 p.m.) is also sunshine-related. Solar production stops as the sun goes down, which could mean a supply and demand imbalance during a heatwave.



Hot summer nights can even keep buildings warmer than usual.

Conserve Power

How You Can Save Energy Set your air conditioning at 78 or higher. If you can turn it off and use a fan instead, even better. You can pre-cool your house to 72 in the morning hours when there is lower demand on the power system, then when you set it to 78 in the afternoon, it won’t be quite as unbearable.



Unplug “energy vampires” -- those appliances that are sucking power from the grid even when they are not being used, like a microwave oven, and phone chargers.



Close drapes and blinds to keep your home cooler inside. Turn off unneeded lights.



Wait until the early morning or late evening hours to run the washing machine or dishwasher, or vacuum.

If you have an electric car, don't charge it in those afternoon or evening hours



For those lucky enough to have a pool, do your part by turning off your pool pump.

Stay Safe

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



