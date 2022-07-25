Attention Citizen Scientists: Here's How You Can Help Biologists Document California's Rich Biodiversity

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Researchers want your help to collect samples at four specific locations in Los Angeles as part of a much wider effort in the state to learn about changes in biodiversity.

The project, called CALeDNA, for California Environmental DNA, encourages everyone to be a citizen scientist. Volunteers get a kit to take small amounts of soil, sediment, and water.

Because plants, animals and fungi shed DNA, one can sequence the genes of living things that have once passed through that sample. Then volunteers upload the data through the iNaturalist app.

Ariel Levi Simons with UC Santa Cruz says studying changes in biodiversity reveals important trends.

"One of the big things we're working on now is getting samples across the state over time to track how do ecosystems shift and recover from fire," Simons said.

On this coming Saturday (July 30), volunteers will be taking samples along the L.A. River watershed at the Sepulveda Basin, Arroyo Seco, Bowtie Parcel and in Long Beach. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The study of California is of high interest because "California's wildlife is particularly at risk because many of its species are endemic (only found in California) and over 70% of natural habitat has been lost due to development and land degradation," according to the project's website.

Enlisting more people to establish reliable baselines, project backers note, is "key for early detection of species declines."

To date, CALeDNA says the project has covered:



4,286 sites

Identify 38,072 organisms

And register 6,065 users