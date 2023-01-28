Another Cougar Has Been Found Dead — Believed To Have Been Struck By A Car
California Fish and Wildlife says the body of another mountain lion, P-81, was found this week on PCH near Point Mugu. It looks like he was hit by a vehicle.
Why it matters
Getting around an increasingly urban landscape has proved deadly to many of Southern California's big cats. Our busy freeway system has pinned in mountain lions, bobcats, deer and other wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains for years. That's led to inbreeding — and the threat of eventual extinction. Officials said P-81 had signs of inbreeding.
What's being done about it
The latest death is proof that breaking out of the mountains is a dangerous journey. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is now under construction in Agoura Hills. It's like a natural walking path for critters that want to get safely across the busy 101 Freeway and head for open space to the north.
Why now
Being struck by a car is the leading cause of death for mountain lions being studied in the Santa Monica Mountains. Nine have died this way just since March 2022. And P-81 is the 34th mountain lion to be killed in a collision incident since 2002.
About P-81
He was first collared in 2020 and is believed to have been 4 years old. Officials said he was likely struck on Sunday.
What's next
A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
P-81's death comes a little more than a month after P-22, L.A.'s most famous mountain lion, was euthanized after he was hit by a car and showed other signs of stress. P-22 was estimated to be 12 years old, unusually old for a mountain lion living in the wild. A ceremony honoring his life and memory is planned for next weekend.