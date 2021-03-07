Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Climate Change Activist Picks Up All Trash In Eaton Canyon, Over 589 Days

By Olivia Riçhard
Published Mar 7, 2021 2:09 PM
5eb8951f7b247700094a1a6e-eight.jpg
Dozens of visitors played by the 40-foot-tall waterfall at Eaton Canyon on Saturday. (Josie Huang/LAist)
With just a pair of gloves and a few buckets on hand, 20-year-old climate activist Edgar McGregor spent nearly 600 days cleaning Eaton Canyon, picking up trash that hikers and others leave behind.

In a video posted to Twitter, McGregor says he has "nowhere else to clean in my park."

“I have covered an enormous portion of my park checking the entire main trail, checking all the waterfalls, all the storm drains, everything ... and for the first time in 589 days I can say with confidence that my park Eaton Canyon ... is completely free of municipal waste.”

McGregor has received an outpouring of support throughout his journey. Even 18-year-old fellow climate activist Greta Thunburg offered her congratulations.

McGregor says now he will turn his attention to a new park in need of TLC.