Climate Change Activist Picks Up All Trash In Eaton Canyon, Over 589 Days

With just a pair of gloves and a few buckets on hand, 20-year-old climate activist Edgar McGregor spent nearly 600 days cleaning Eaton Canyon, picking up trash that hikers and others leave behind.

In a video posted to Twitter, McGregor says he has "nowhere else to clean in my park."

“I have covered an enormous portion of my park checking the entire main trail, checking all the waterfalls, all the storm drains, everything ... and for the first time in 589 days I can say with confidence that my park Eaton Canyon ... is completely free of municipal waste.”

I AM DONE!!! I DID IT!!!



After **589** days of picking up trash every single day, I can say with confidence that Eaton Canyon, one of Los Angeles's most popular hiking trail, is now free of municipal waste!



I'VE DONE IT!!! WOOOOOO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/s4ouDM6Nga — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) March 5, 2021

McGregor has received an outpouring of support throughout his journey. Even 18-year-old fellow climate activist Greta Thunburg offered her congratulations.

Well done and congratulations!! — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 6, 2021

McGregor says now he will turn his attention to a new park in need of TLC.

