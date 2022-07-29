Magic Mountain’s Wonder Woman Coaster Takes You 13 Stories Up At 58 MPH

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 20th roller coaster, the most at any theme park in the world.

The DC Comics heroine’s new ride is setting other records, including being the tallest, longest single-rail coaster in the world at 13 stories high and more than half a mile long. And it’s fast, reaching speeds of up to 58 mph.

The new coaster lets you feel the thrill of flying like Wonder Woman. The ride is painted in the superhero’s trademark red, yellow, and blue. When you queue up, you’ll enter through an Ancient Greece-inspired area that connects with Wonder Woman/Princess Diana’s Themysciran island origins, including designs on the walls of the Greek gods.

The ride features some steep drops — with the first one, you’re going down at 87 degrees. It also features plenty of twists and turns that may make you feel like you’re on a fighter jet — or an invisible one. Those include inversions, a stall, and more during the two-minute-long ride. The design is similar to the Jersey Devil ride at New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure .

You can check it out before visiting yourself, via this first-person ride video:

Expanding Magic Mountain’s DC Universe

The park had another Wonder Woman attraction from 2012 until last year, when “Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth” was re-themed to become “Teen Titans Turbo Spin.” The new ride’s backstory may not go quite as deep as those you find at Disneyland or Universal Studios, but clearly the park thinks there’s something there for superhero fans.

It joins three other roller coasters, along with four additional rides, featuring DC characters as part of a six-acre DC Universe-themed land. You can even see the park’s version of the Justice League’s Hall of Justice while you’re on your Flight of Courage. The park’s other DC attractions include:



Batman: The Ride

The Riddler’s Revenge

Superman: Escape from Krypton

The Flash: Speed Force

Justice League: Battle for Metropolis

Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom

Teen Titans Turbo Spin

It’s part of a longtime collaboration between Warner Bros. and Six Flags, dating back decades. It started out with Looney Tunes, theming parts of the park around Bugs Bunny and friends. Since Warner Bros. acquired DC Comics, it’s expanded to include intellectual property like these DC characters. They’ve also cut back on non-Warner Bros.-themed attractions.

Intellectual property has become an increasingly large part of the theme park business. Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring Hogwarts Castle and Diagon Alley, elevated themed lands to a new level — then Disney kicked it up a notch by introducing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney in particular traditionally relied on creating its own iconic properties with rides like the Haunted Mansion, It’s A Small World, and Pirates of the Caribbean, long before the Johnny Depp movies. But in recent years, along with Star Wars, they’ve also embraced more rides based on Pixar movies, along with introducing their own comics-based land: Avengers Campus at California Adventure, themed around the Marvel heroes' home base.

These big name rides have helped lead to big name prices. Six Flags has already announced plans to make its parks more upscale , while Disneyland has instituted more limitations for pass holders.

Consider that parks’ outdoor spaces have been an attractive option for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it all adds up to higher attendance, too. While Magic Mountain’s numbers weren’t immediately available, attendance at Six Flags parks overall — including Magic Mountain and their 26 other parks across North America — has returned to close to pre-pandemic levels. Fans have been frustrated with parks being busy even outside the peak summer dates, leading to complaints about wait times as a result of parks not increasing capacity fast enough to meet demand .

But if you’re ready to brave the crowds again, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is open now at Six Flags Magic Mountain, ready to help you fly. We recommend skipping the park nachos before putting your stomach through this — but they ask you to put all loose possessions in lockers before getting on board, so the only thing you might lose is the contents of your tummy.