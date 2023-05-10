With $17M In Grants, The Getty Foundation's Pacific Standard Time Returns In 2024

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

One of the largest collaborative art projects in the country returns to Southern California in 2024. The third installment of Pacific Standard Time, PST ART: Art & Science Collide will involve more than 50 organizations and the Getty Foundation will award $17 million dollars in grants.



What to expect

Heather McDonald, the Getty Foundation's senior program officer, said many different forms of art will be included in the exhibition.

“A lot of folks have taken this opportunity to think about how technology intersects with our lives, have really delved into looking at science, futurism and even sci-fi and the cultural meanings of science,” she said. “There will be a lot here for people who are interested in science and how we live with science, but also for people who are attuned to science fiction and other, more speculative ways of interacting with science and technology.”



About the themes

Themes for the works will include climate change, environmental justice and the future of artificial intelligence and alternative medicine.

“The exhibitions in this new edition of PST Art boldly go beyond the expected, sparking a fundamental shift in how we see the possibilities of both art and science,” said Joan Weinstein, the director of the Getty Foundation, in a statement.



Increased frequency for PST

This exhibition marks the beginning of the foundation’s plan to hold PST every five years rather than every six or seven years.

“That will allow audiences who [are traveling] not just regionally but nationally and even internationally to know that this is coming, that it's a can't miss event on the arts calendar,” she said. “It will help both Getty and all of our collaborating partners across Southern California plan and prepare for a really significant celebration every five years of the arts and culture of our region.”



Who is participating

Participating organizations include Caltech, the Autry Museum, the Huntington Library, the ArtCenter College of Design, the Griffith Observatory, the Library Foundation of L.A. and more.



What to expect

The Getty Foundation says to expect "exhibitions and public programs throughout Southern California, including at the Getty Center." They'll also create "educational resources for K–12 students and teachers in L.A. County."

In addition, they plan to study the "intellectual and economic impact of all program activities as a whole."

You can read about projects that have received grants so far on the Getty Foundation website.