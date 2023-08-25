What To Watch On TV This Weekend: 'This Fool' Season 2, 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' & 'Ahsoka'
It’s both a blessing and a curse that we’ve reached a time when there’s just so much television to experience, with so many different places to find it.
If you're going to invest the time it takes to scroll across your streamer of choice and check out new shows, you want some payoff, right?
That’s where I step in, with help from a few friends, as a deus ex machina of sorts — a way for you to resolve that inner conflict of what to choose and make sure it’s something worth investing in.
On LAist 89.3’s AirTalk, we're joined by television critics each week to give you a rundown of shows that are fresh out of the oven. They serve you a taste of what to expect and from there, you can choose whether or not to indulge in the rest.
Now it's my turn to add to their topline thoughts and offer my impression of a few initial episodes. I may not have "TV critic" as my title, but I watch TV — and as a fan of film and television, I can at least give you an informed perspective. I'll even toss in my Gen-Z filter.
Sound good? Grab a snack and read on before before you hit the remote.
Listen here
This week, AirTalk’s Austin Cross talked about the latest on television and streaming with Cristina Escobar, TV critic and co-founder of LatinaMedia.Co and Dominic Patten, senior editor and chief TV critic for Deadline.
This week’s shows included:
- Ahsoka (Disney+)
- Only Murders in the Building [Season 3]
- Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (Apple TV+)
- This Fool [Season 2] (Hulu)
Here is my take on three of those:
This Fool [Season 2]
Streaming on Hulu
"I would definitely recommend 'This Fool' for Angelenos. It's a show created by Angelenos, set there, and it's an unlikely buddy comedy." — Cristina Escobar, LatinaMedia.Co
First Impression: Julio, the lead character, looks to help his cousin Luis adapt back into society after serving jail time. The start of Season 2 sees Julio trying to piece his life back together after he loses his job at gang rehabilitation center due to a lack of funding.
Lasting Impression: This is one of those shows that I have really been in love with. It’s got all the local flavor I want in a show based in Los Angeles, and the humor is as well-written as you’d want from a sitcom.
I've watched the entire series, and I’d probably say my favorite episode from Season 2 is Episode 7 (titled "The Big Deal"), which captures the silliness of kickback parties and the humor in dating a single parent. Each episode has its moments, though, making this one of my favorite comedies of late.
Who's behind it: This Fool is a brainchild of four folks: Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman. The trio of Bishop, Ingebretson, and Weisman have worked together before, on the Comedy Central show Corporate. Co-creator Estrada, of course, is the actor-comedian who plays Julio.
When and where: All 10 episodes are streaming now on Hulu.
Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn
Streaming on Apple TV+
"He might be the hero, he might be the villain, but he is part of a system, and that's what's interesting about this." — Dominic Patten, Deadline
First impression: A documentary series that digs into the scandalous story of the former CEO of car manufacturing companies Renault and Nissan. The documentary charts Ghosn's ascent and what led to his infamous demise, failing to disclose more than $100 million of his earnings and ultimately becoming a fugitive. It bases most of its narrative on the book Boundless: The Rise, Fall, and Escape of Carlos Ghosn by the Wall Street Journal's Nick Kostov and Sean McLain.
Lasting Impression: This documentary does a pretty solid job of capturing Ghosn's world and his role as the risk-taker who brought Nissan back into prominence. The first episode is also significant in that it shows how beloved he was in Japan, with people treating him like a celebrity for reviving a business they took pride in.
Even if you aren’t as familiar with Ghosn as an influential businessman, I think folks can definitely get a lot from the history lesson. The documentary offers insights into how corporate greed manifests itself on an international level.
Who's behind it: The director is James Jones, who you might know from the HBO documentary Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, a miniseries that told the story of those affected by the nuclear tragedy using recently uncovered archival footage.
When and where: All four episodes of the Ghosn series are streaming now on Apple TV+.
Ahsoka
Streaming on Disney+
"I would say do a little homework before diving in, but then definitely check out [Rosario] Dawson and her performance [here]." — Cristina Escobar, LatinaMedia.Co
"What's interesting [about this show] is you see the building blocks of what happens when you have to govern, not when you have to be a rebel." — Dominic Patten, Deadline
First Impression: This follows the beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano after the events of the series Star Wars Rebels, searching for antagonist Grand Admiral Thrawn and friend Ezra Bridger in the process. For those only familiar with the film franchise, this show would fall in between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.
Lasting Impression: I thought the first episode was as beautiful as you’d hope for a live-action Star Wars show to be, which has tended to be the case in The Mandalorian and Andor. I’d say Rosario Dawson’s performance definitely meets the expectations of fans who fan-casted her in the role.
I also would like to shout out the depiction of Loth-cats in the show. It's a cat-like creature that was in the animated series and was turned CGI in The Mandalorian, and has now been brought into Ahsoka as an animatronic! The Star Wars franchise has long brought eye-catching practical effects into sci-fi storytelling and I’m glad to see the tradition is still alive here.
Who's behind it: The show’s creator is Dave Filoni. Filoni has served as a producer on most recent TV shows in the Star Wars universe, and was the showrunner for The Clone Wars and Rebels. These shows served as the storytelling catalyst for Ahsoka, so I'd imagine any opinion you might have of them will carry over to this show.
When and where: Episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+, and Episode 3 releases Tuesday, August 29.
