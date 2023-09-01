What To Watch On TV This Weekend: 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,' 'Judge Steve Harvey' Season 2 & 'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 5

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

It’s both a blessing and a curse that we’ve reached a time when there’s just so much television to experience, with so many different places to find it.

If you're going to invest the time it takes to scroll across your streamer of choice and check out new shows, you want some payoff, right?

That’s where I step in, with help from a few friends, as a deus ex machina of sorts — a way for you to resolve that inner conflict of what to choose and make sure it’s something worth investing in.

On LAist 89.3’s AirTalk, we're joined by television critics each week to give you a rundown of shows fresh out of the oven. They serve you a taste of what to expect and from there, you can choose whether or not to indulge in the rest.

Now it's my turn to add to their topline thoughts and offer my impression of a few initial episodes. I may not have "TV critic" as my title, but I watch TV — and as a fan of film and television, I can at least give you an informed perspective. I'll even toss in my Gen-Z filter.

Sound good? Grab a snack and read on before you hit the remote.

Listen here

14:18 TV-Talk: 5 Shows To Watch Including ‘Fionna And Cake,’ ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ & More

This week, AirTalk’s Larry Mantle talked about the latest on television and streaming with Jen Chaney , TV critic for Vulture, and Kristen Baldwin , TV critic for Entertainment Weekly.

This week’s shows included:

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Max)

(Max) Real Housewives of Salt Lake City [Season 4] (Bravo & Peacock)

[Season 4] (Bravo & Peacock) What We Do in the Shadows [Season 5] (FX & Hulu)

[Season 5] (FX & Hulu) Judge Steve Harvey [Season 2] (ABC & Hulu)

[Season 2] (ABC & Hulu) The Changeling (Apple TV+)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

Still from Fionna and Cake (Photograph by Courtesy of Max / Max)

Streaming on Max

“This is very similar in spirit…Fionna and Cake are sort of living in a world a lot like ours, but very soon a portal allows them to skip through the multiverse, and you see alternate versions of other characters who are in Adventure Time. It’s very clever.” – Jen Chaney, Vulture

First impression: Having originally just been a fan-fiction bit in the original series, Fionna and her cat, Cake, assume the role of adventurers after they’re transported into the land of Ooo.

Lasting impression: The original Adventure Time series was one that I got a chance to see a lot of growing up. Its world-building is at a level that very few shows intended for kids have reached. My journey watching the show ended years prior to its 2018 series finale, but that had less to do with the quality of the show and my growing interest in other shows. That being said— it's cool to see Fionna and Cake built off of years of lore that the original show set up, progressing the story after hard-fought wars and generations of adventures.

This new show is meant to get into themes that are less intended for pre-teens, essentially aging with the audience it originally had. You hear this through the language it uses and the early plot development you get of Fionna, crying over someone who’s broken up with her and trying to understand her passions in life.

The first two episodes are seemingly building up to the meat of the show’s plot, with character roles yet to be fully established, but it’s a ride I think folks of all ages could appreciate.

Who's behind it: The show’s executive producer and showrunner is Adam Muto, who also worked on Adventure Time and Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

When and where: The first two episodes are streaming now on Max, with Episode 3 releasing Thursday, Sept. 7.

Judge Steve Harvey [Season 2]

Streaming on Hulu

“Interesting, but ultimately, low-stakes cases that are much more about interpersonal relationships than they are about money or property.” – Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

First impression: An arbitration-based courtroom comedy that stars Steve Harvey, who hears a defendant and plaintiff out on their small claims, and then decides who’s in the right.

Lasting impression: The first episode of Season 2 really does run the gamut of what you’d hope for and expect from these small-claims court shows: non-offensive, low-stakes, and does a great job of keeping the comedy at the center of each case.

You see couples and friends bickering over money they feel that they're owed, with the court of public opinion giving decisions I thought were all fair. These aren’t arguments that’ll make your blood boil, yet they still do a great job of keeping you entertained. This is a testament to Harvey’s ability to riff off what each guest gives him, as well as the gallery that the production staff brought in to clap and react to everything.

These kinds of shows were the center of a lot of kids' lives growing up, usually being something you’d watch at home on a sick day, and just like Judge Judy, it leaves you feeling entertained for an afternoon.

Who's behind it: The showrunner is Myeshia Mizuno, who has worked on other arbitration-based courtroom programs like Money Court and Couples Court with the Cutlers.

When and where: All 10 episodes in Season 2 are streaming now on Hulu. Season 1 unfortunately is not available to stream as of now.

What We Do in the Shadows [Season 5]

Airing on FX and streaming on Hulu

“When you do a comedy like this, it's hard to keep it fresh and funny for this many seasons, and I think they have really succeeded in doing that.” – Jen Chaney, Vulture

First impression: A mockumentary that follows a handful of vampires in Staten Island, along with Guillermo, a human that’s familiar to housemate Nandor The Relentless. The fifth season finds Guillermo in a sticky situation after he starts to turn into a vampire after being bitten.

Lasting impression: Probably one of my favorite TV shows out right now, its witty humor and creative situations do a great job of building off the premise originally taken from the film of the same name.

Vampires have served as symbols for immigration and sexuality over the years, and what makes this show great in Season 5 is how it takes advantage of this in a way that’s directly relatable to an everyday person. Not to delve too far into spoilers, but the fifth season has characters find their identities through ethnic enclaves and getting into humorous situations related to their sexual preferences.

Who's behind it: The show’s creator is Jemaine Clement, who’s best known for his role in the film and show versions of What We Do In The Shadows. Worth noting: He also split directing and writing duties for the original film with Taika Waititi.

When and where: All episodes are out now and streaming on Hulu.