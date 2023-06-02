Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Want Johnny Carson's Desk? A Trove Of TV Memorabilia Is Up For Auction

By Gabriel J. Sánchez and Justine Kenin | NPR
Published Jun 2, 2023 10:19 AM
A TV soundstage with a host's desk, an armchair and a couch all in a line facing the audience. Behind the furniture is a blue background with fake palm trees. Audience chairs can be seen in the foreground.
Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show" set.
(Courtesy Heritage Auctions)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Are you interested in taking home the bar from Cheers? How about Johnny Carson's desk from The Tonight Show set? Or the prop rifle that made Jed Clampett a millionaire in the Beverly Hillbillies?

It's all up for auction, as Hollywood memorabilia collector James Comisar looks to relinquish a trove of treasures — from scripts to costumes and even fake mustaches — that have taken decades to amass.

A headless white mannequin wears a red and pink crop top and harem pants.
Barbara Eden's costume for Jeannie, from the TV show "I Dream of Jeannie."
(Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

Comisar said his bond with television was formed early on.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

"I ran home, grabbed a Pop-Tart and sat there watching all these great shows," he told NPR.

Later, when he learned the iconic costumes and props were being thrown away he knew he had to take action. In the midst of his work as a writer in Hollywood, Comisar moved into building his collection full-time.

"When I started collecting in the early 1990s, I already had a day job. I was writing questions for bachelors on The Dating Game," he said. "I was writing jokes at night for Joan Rivers and Howie Mandel and others, and I was busy. But it became clear to me that these pieces were being actively thrown into the garbage and taken to the dump."

A square wooden bar with wooden bar stools all around. The bar stools have red leather tops. At the center of the bar is a lamp and cash register.
The bar from "Cheers."
(Courtesy Heritage Auctions)
A man with medium brown skin who appears to be in his 50s holds up a pair of pink ballet-style flats. He wears white gloves to handle them. He looks at the camera and smiles. Behind him is a row of movie costumes and props.
James Comisar has collected decades worth of TV treasures.
(Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

Comisar said he's gathered more than 10,000 pieces of TV history and sees himself now as curator of pop culture more than a memorabilia collector.

"I would say in my core collection there were many, many thousands," he said. "But I wanted to make sure that there was something for every price point and most of the pieces in the [auction] start at $1."

Two white male mannequins wearing Batman and Robin's costumes. Robin's mannequin is shorter, with very slim legs. It wears green underwear-like bottoms, yellow tights, a red vets with the letter R, green gloves, a green belt and a yellow cape and a black eye mask. Batman's is slightly taller with black boots, grey tights, brown underwear-like bottoms, a gold belt, a tight gray top with a bat logo inside a small yellow oval, a gray cape, and a brown mask with a hood and bat ears.

The auction has the original George Reeves Superman costume, Batman and Robin's crime fighting capes, and some fine custom suits worn by Tony Soprano's crew in HBO's hit The Sopranos.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The online auction, which ends on June 4, puts a fine point to a career of collecting that all started with some Carson cue cards.

A TV set of a living room. It is humble and homey, with a golden-brown cast. Two chairs are in the center, facing towards the camera with a small table between them. A set of stairs is in the background. Several lamps are placed throughout. Most of the furniture and decorations are brown-ish yellow.
The Bunker family living room from "All in the Family."
(Courtesy Heritage Auctions)

But not everything in the Comisar collection is up for sale.

"I did keep Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox's California Highway Patrol uniforms from CHiPs and a few other pieces that were sort of at the heart of my watching television as a young person," he said. "They sort of motivated me to start this hunt for TV treasures, and I think those are going to live on with my family for a good, long time."

What questions do you have about Southern California?

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

Most Read
Best of LAist