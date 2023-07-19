These Independent Film Productions Can Keep Filming During SAG-AFTRA Strike
Topline:
SAG-AFTRA has given 45 independent films the green light to keep rolling during the actors' strike.
Why it matters: SAG-AFTRA actors stopped working on productions backed by major studios and streaming services, but some independent productions not affiliated with the studios also stopped until the union created a waiver process and began taking waiver requests in the last week.
Impact: Producing outside the major studio and streamer infrastructure has become attractive for creators as an alternative to trying to secure funding from studios, which can be a hard process to navigate.
What's next: Here's the list of approved indie productions. Information for indie producers is here.
