These Independent Film Productions Can Keep Filming During SAG-AFTRA Strike

Topline:

SAG-AFTRA has given 45 independent films the green light to keep rolling during the actors' strike.

Why it matters: SAG-AFTRA actors stopped working on productions backed by major studios and streaming services, but some independent productions not affiliated with the studios also stopped until the union created a waiver process and began taking waiver requests in the last week.

Impact: Producing outside the major studio and streamer infrastructure has become attractive for creators as an alternative to trying to secure funding from studios, which can be a hard process to navigate.

What's next: Here's the list of approved indie productions. Information for indie producers is here.