LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Arts and Entertainment

These Independent Film Productions Can Keep Filming During SAG-AFTRA Strike

By  Adolfo Guzman-Lopez
Published Jul 19, 2023 1:31 PM
Black and red signs with white lettering that reads "Writers Guild of America on Strike!" are being held up against the blue sky and an arching yellow sign with partially obscured black letters that read "Walt Disney."
Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket in front of Walt Disney Studios on the first day of the writers strike on May 2, 2023 in Burbank, California.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Topline:

SAG-AFTRA has given 45 independent films the green light to keep rolling during the actors' strike.

Why it matters: SAG-AFTRA actors stopped working on productions backed by major studios and streaming services, but some independent productions not affiliated with the studios also stopped until the union created a waiver process and began taking waiver requests in the last week.

Impact: Producing outside the major studio and streamer infrastructure has become attractive for creators as an alternative to trying to secure funding from studios, which can be a hard process to navigate.

What's next: Here's the list of approved indie productions. Information for indie producers is here.

