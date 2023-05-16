Strippers Win Effort To Form Union At North Hollywood's Star Garden Topless Dive Bar

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

More than a year after dancers at Star Garden Topless Dive bar in North Hollywood started trying to form the only union for strippers in the U.S., organizers said Tuesday that the bar's owners will voluntarily recognize the union.



The backstory

The dancers began picketing last February when a dancer whose stage name is Reagan said she'd been fired after going to management with safety concerns.

In a statement released this morning, Reagan called the efforts to form the union "a long, exhausting fight, which is why this victory is so sweet.”

“We put everything we have into this campaign, and we were fortunate to have the support and solidarity from the club’s patrons, our allies and friends, the labor movement, and our union, Actors Equity Association,” she said.

We have reached out to Star Garden seeking comment.



What we're hearing about recognition of the union

According to organizers, lawyers representing the bar's owners "withdrew all election challenges, agreed to recognize the union and will meet with Actors’ Equity Association across the bargaining table within 30 days to negotiate a first contract."

The agreement also means the club will reopen.

“Strippers are live entertainers. While some elements of their job are unique, they are essentially performance artists, and have a lot in common with other Equity members who dance for a living,” Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Assn., said in the news release.

We will have more on this developing story.