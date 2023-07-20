Photo Essay: A Look Inside The World Of Barbie In Santa Monica

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

It’s the summer of Barbie.

A pop-up expo in Santa Monica gives Barbie lovers a chance to step into the shoes of the iconic doll. The World of Barbie exhibit, covered in pink and fuschia tones from floor to ceiling and blasting classic Top 40 pop hits, takes visitors through interactive displays showcasing the many careers of Barbie – from rock star to astronaut.

Many visitors represent generations of girls who have played with the fashion doll. Maddie Mau said she grew up with Barbie and came down from the Bay Area to bring her 6-year-old daughter, Penny, to select her own Barbie and customize her accessories.

“I think it’s a natural appeal for kids,” Mau said. “It’s just the joy of the doll and getting to dress them up and the dream, right? She’s got all these different professions and can be anybody.”

Penny Brett, 6 years old, chose a fanny pack and cow print clothes at the expo’s Barbie customization station. She said she loves Barbie because she loves dressing up. (Julie Leopo / LAist )

And of course, there’s the buzz of excitement surrounding Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie, set to hit theaters on July 21.

“It’s going to be so camp,” Chae Jones said about the movie. Jones came to World of Barbie to celebrate her birthday weekend.

Tyli Gilmore, 10, also spent her birthday with Barbie and said she loves the colors and playfulness of the doll. At the expo, “you can act like you’re Barbie,” she added.

We took a spin through the exhibit ourselves to bring you this visual tour. Enjoy!

A Barbie silhouette door knob. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

The expo is coated in vibrant pinks and Barbie iconography. The exhibit by Mattel, which opened April 14, is part immersive experience into the toy’s Dream House and accessories — like her DreamCamper and Interstellar Rocket — and part a museum commemorating the doll’s history.

Barbie’s living room. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

Entering the expo, visitors step inside Barbie’s living room, decked out in beachy furniture and fun (but artificial) pastries. Next to her living room is the Barbie Dream Closet and a slide leading into a light pink ball pit.

Dressed for occasion. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

Many at World of Barbie came dressed for the occasion. Alia Pyatt, 29, dons a light pink ball gown and a sash that reads, “President.” Pyatt said nostalgia — along with hype for the movie, which features a President Barbie played by Issa Rae — brought her to the expo.

Barbie history. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

Interspersed between the immersive rooms are fragments of Barbie history, including a room dedicated to some of the most famous iterations of the doll going back to the very first Barbie from 1959.

A space ship display. (Julie Leopo / LAist )

Irene Iacayo said she had an entire collection of Barbie dolls from her childhood that she regrets selling. Now, her daughter is making her own collection and has her own Barbie Dreamhouse.



Barbie's shoes. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

A pink wall showcases every style of shoe designed for Barbie over the last 60 years. Barbie’s feet famously do not fall flat on the floor, although Barbie designers have introduced a few Barbies over the years with adjustable ankles.

Over the years. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

The display room of famous Barbies features the most recent developments to diversify Barbie’s look. The new line includes dolls in varying body shapes (launched by Mattel in 2016), in wheelchairs, with the skin-pigmentation-altering condition vitiligo, and more.

The Barbie Laboratory. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

As visitors move through the two floors of the expo, the different rooms allow people of all ages to experiment with Barbie’s various professions. The Barbie laboratory displays versions of Scientist Barbie and is decorated with a massive pink periodic table.

Barbie as a scientist. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

In the 1950s, Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler originally created Barbie to be one of the first aspirational dolls, a woman who could be everything except a housewife. Today, according to Mattel, Barbie has had over 200 different careers.

Birthday with Barbie. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

Tylie Gilmore, 10, pictured second from the left with her cousins and best friends during her birthday party at World of Barbie. Gilmore said she loves that Barbie feels like a grown-up and a kid at the same time. She and her friends also described Ken as cute, but unfortunately taken.

A customized Barbie. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

Nova Gonzalez, 6, plays with her own customized Barbie outside the World of Barbie expo. Some at the expo, including Akimi Devoe, who came with her daughter to Tylie Gilmore’s birthday party, praised Barbie for diversifying the doll’s colors and cultures to reflect women like her.

Outside World of Barbie. (Julie Leopo / LAist)

Posters outside World of Barbie promote the different careers of the fashion doll and their interactive experiences inside the expo. The expo is located at Santa Monica Place and closes in September 2023.