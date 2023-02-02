Support for LAist comes from
Ozzy Osbourne Has Canceled All His Shows And Says His Touring Days Are Over

By Ayana Archie | NPR
Published Feb 2, 2023 11:02 AM
Singer Ozzy Osbourne stands with his arms raised in a black jacket with gold trim as he performs in a crowded stadium.
Ozzy Osbourne performs at halftime of the Sept. 8, 2022 NFL game between the Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
(Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images)
Rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all his shows for 2023 and says his time spent touring has come to an end.

He said Wednesday that his voice is fine, but due to a spinal injury he sustained four years ago, "is still physically weak."

His recovery has included three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Cybernics, a robotic treatment. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required," he wrote.

But all is not lost for his fans.

Osbourne said his team is brainstorming ways for him to perform without having to travel so much. Those who purchased tickets to his show can receive a full refund, Osbourne said.

Osbourne is an original member of the band Black Sabbath and has had a successful solo career, winning three Grammys and four lifetime achievement awards. Black Sabbath was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. He last toured in 2018.

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.