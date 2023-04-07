Our TV Picks This Week From 'Dave' To 'Schmigadoon.' What You Should Know About The Shows To Watch For April 7

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms.

That's why we've asked a variety of television critics to join us each week on LAist's talk show, AirTalk, which airs on 89.3 and on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

We know there are a ton of options, and we want to help you sift through them.

Joining us this week to help are Marcus Jones , awards editor for TV & Film at IndieWire, and Cristina Escobar , TV critic and co-founder of LatinaMedia.Co .



Listen here

24:56 TV-Talk: ‘Dave’ Season 3, ‘Up Here,’ ‘Schmigadoon’ Season 2 & More

Dave [Season 3]

Airing on FXX and Streaming on Hulu

"I have to imagine that real life [for Dave Burd] and the show have kind of melded because he was a rapper that got popular [on] YouTube... but now I can't tell if he's already friends with artists [like Usher]." — Marcus Jones, Indiewire

The basics: Up-and-coming rapper Dave headlines his first tour and plans to look for love in the process. This trip for Dave and company also learn how the tour life can strain friendships and love lives.

What it might remind you of: The music industry given how many artists have guest starred in the program. Folks in the music community who guest starred in this season of Dave include Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker, to name a few.

Who's behind it: The show was created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer. Burd of course is the star of the show, which is meant to be inspired by his own experience in the music industry under his musical alias 'Lil Dicky.' Schaffer's name may not be as familiar to music listeners but he's notably served as the longtime showrunner for the HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

When and where: The show's first two episodes are out now; episode 3 airs Wednesday, April 12 at 10 PM on FXX and will be streaming on Hulu the next day.

Up Here

Streaming on Hulu

Still from Hulu's "Up Here" where Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman are holding hands. ( Patrick Harbron/ HULU)

"[It's] the whole romantic comedy bit with some beautiful songs, some funny set pieces, and a lot of character growth that if you keep pushing through the series it's quite nice." — Cristina Escobar, LatinaMedia Co.

The basics: An aspiring writer moves to New York and finds the love of her life. However, the obstacle both face is the voices inside their heads that manifests themselves as physical people.

What it might remind you of: Some of your favorite musicals thanks to the minds of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The two spouses have plenty of awards for their work, both won Oscars for Frozen's "Let It Go" and Coco's "Remember Me." Robert also has gotten the rare designation of reaching EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) for his work.

Who's behind it: The show is created by Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez. To offer context to Levenson's work, his credits include executive producing and writing tick, tick... BOOM!, as well as Dear Evan Hansen. For Sanchez-Witzel, she's been co-executive producing My Name Is Earl and New Girl.

When and where: All 8 episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

Schmigadoon [Season 2]

Streaming on Apple TV+

Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Dove Cameron and Alan Cumming in "Schmigadoon!," now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Because it's more recent references like Chicago [and] Sweeney Todd, the shows still on Broadway and are consistently being revived...[an] interesting take revisiting the town we saw in Season 1." — Marcus Jones, Indiewire

The basics: A couple dealing with a rough patch in their lives finds themselves discovering a magical town where everything is a musical. The second season finds the couple looking to find the town of Schmigadoon… only to find an alternative to the town called Schmicago!

What it might remind you of: Some more musicals, although this would be more so the specific genres of them. Season 1 and it's choice of Oklahoma!-style musical theatre is replaced in Season 2 with music that mimics the 1975 musical Chicago.

Who's behind it: The show's creators are Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, a pair of screenwriters that have worked on well-known animated films; some of their collaborations include writing the Despicable Me trilogy and the recent adaptations to Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who and The Lorax.

When and where: Episodes 1 & 2 are out now on Apple TV+; episode 3 releases on the streaming service Wednesday, April 12.

Rain Dogs

Airing on HBO & Streaming on HBO Max

"While there are funny and bombastic moments, this series is pretty dark about the ways people can bump into systems that are really unforgiving." — Cristina Escobar, LatinaMedia Co.

The basics: Follows the life of a struggling, working-class mom as she takes care of her young daughter with the help of a wealthy, destructive man.

What it might remind you of: It's a powerful show that brings to mind other stories that have a single-parent child dynamic, having lighthearted and depressing moments you find in the 2006 film Pursuit of Happiness, with obviously its own set of quirks that one would find in the works of Cash Carraway.

Who's behind it: The show was created by Cash Carraway, an acclaimed writer who doesn't have many credits in the world of television but has written books and plays. Her best-known book is Skint Estate, a memoir of Carraway's life that was published in 2019 and hits on similar themes as 'Rain Dogs.'

When and where: All 8 episodes are now available to stream on HBO Max.