Are You Ready For Some New TV? Check Out These Picks For The Week Ending March 10

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms.

That's why we've asked a variety of television critics to us each Thursday on LAist's talk show, AirTalk, which airs on 89.3 and on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

We know there are a ton of options and we want to help you sift through them.

Joining us this week are Angie Han , television critic for The Hollywood Reporter, and Lorraine Ali , television critic for the Los Angeles Times.



Listen here

14:59 TV-Talk: ‘Grand Crew’ Season 2, ‘Marie Antoinette,’ ‘UnPrisoned’ & More

The reviews

'Grand Crew' [Season 2]

Airs on NBC & Streaming on Peacock the next day

"It's not really re-inventing the wheel, but the cast has incredibly strong chemistry. You completely believe, even within the first couple of episodes in the first season, that these people have been friends for years."

— Angie Han, Hollywood Reporter



The basics: Set in Los Angeles, a group of friends navigate dating and everyday life, often coming together at a local wine bar to talk about what's new.

What it might remind you of: It's a show that evokes well-known sitcoms like Seinfeld and How I Met Your Mother, but still manages to offer up its own vibe that makes it unique.

Who's behind it: The show is created by Phil Augusta Jackson, whose credits include co-executive producing the HBO show Insecure, as well as writing & co-producing NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. If any of this catches your eye then this might be the next show for you to check out!

When and where:



Episode 1 is out now; episode 2 airs Friday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock the next day.

'Marie Antoinette'

Airing on PBS & Streaming on the PBS app

"I love these kinds of re-casting of stories that have gone down in history usually from the man's point of view. This is looking at Marie Antoinette from her point of view."

— Lorraine Ali, L.A. Times

The basics: Follows the life of the last queen of France, as a teenager, as she leaves her home of Austria for France, seeking to create an alliance between the two nations through her marriage with King Louis XVI.

What it might remind you of: If you enjoy historical dramas that visually pull you in through their costume and set design, this could be a show you'll want to tune in to.

Who's behind it: The show is marketing itself as a fresh, feminist take on the historical figure, having been created by Deborah Davis. Prior to this, Davis notably had co-written the screenplay for Yorgos Lanthimos's period piece The Favourite, a film that scored her an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

When and where:



The show premieres Sunday, March 19 at 10:00 p.m. on PBS & the PBS app.

'UnPrisoned'

Streaming on Hulu

"It's not the easy-watching, likable show that I expected just based on the logline, but it is really interesting and compelling, even in its flaws."

— Angie Han , The Hollywood Reporter

The basics: This show follows therapist Paige Alexander as her father, Edwin, is released from prison for dealing drugs. The show follows them and Paige’s son, Finn, as they all live in one household.

What it might remind you of: Billed as a comedy, the show attempts to offer shades of other genres as well. If the personal nature of this show attracts you to it, you can check out the pilot episode on Hulu.

Who's behind it: The show is created by Tracy McMillan, who has previously noted that UnPrisoned is inspired by her life, having to reconnect with her father after he was released from prison.

When and where:



All 8 episodes release Friday, March 10 on Hulu.

Read Angie's review: Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in a Messy but Fascinating Hulu Dramedy



The Mandalorian [Season 3]

Streaming on Disney+

Grogu from the Mandalorian Season 3 Courtesy Disney)

"It works. You don't have to go back to do your Star Wars studies to get "The Mandalorian."

— Lorraine Ali, L.A. Times

The basics: Space bounty hunter Din Djarin (otherwise known as “The Mandalorian” or “Mando”) has reunited with his adopted youngling Grogu after the events of the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

What it might remind you of: If you love the Star Wars universe, Western-style science fiction, or internet heartthrob Pedro Pascal, then you should check this out.

When and where:



There are 2 episodes out now on Disney+; episode 3 releases Wednesday, March 15.

Read Angie's review: Season 3 Promises More Plot but Just as Many Pleasures



The Last of Us

Airing on HBO & Streaming on HBO Max

"I have continued to be really impressed by this show's ability to balance empathy and darkness."

— Angie Han, The Hollywood Reporter

"I'm predicting the finale will rile people up, just like the finale of the video game... so I'm really looking forward to that."

— Lorraine Ali , L.A. Times

The basics: Taking place during a zombie apocalypse, the show follows Joel, a man who is entrusted with the safety of Ellie, a teenager whose immunity to a zombie-altering virus may be what saves humanity.

What it will definitely remind you of: This show is inspired by the popular 2013 video game of the same name and has become one of the most popular programs around, with its episode 8 premiere getting 8.1 million viewers through its cable and streaming options.

When and where: The show's final episode releases Sunday, so if you aren't interested in watching the Academy Awards then binging this show may be a solid alternative.



There are 8 episodes out now on HBO Max; the 9th (and final) episode airs on HBO Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. but will be streaming on HBO Max at 6 p.m.

Read Lorraine's review: As video game adaptations go, HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is in a league of its own