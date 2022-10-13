Musician With East LA's Quetzal Awarded $800,000 MacArthur 'Genius Grant'

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

Los Angeles's Martha Gonzalez, described by the MacArthur Foundation as a "musician, scholar, and artist/activist," was announced as one of 2022's MacArthur Fellows — the prize unofficially known as the MacArthur "Genius Grant."

Her background: She's the lead singer, songwriter, and percussionist for socially conscious East Los Angeles music collective Quetzal. She's involved in several collaborative music and dance-based projects.

Gonzalez is also an associate professor in the Intercollegiate Department of Chicana/o Latina/o Studies at the Claremont Colleges and director of the Scripps Humanities Institute.

The MacArthur Fellowship: Gonzalez is one of 25 MacArthur Fellows announced Thursday. They will each receive an $800,000 award, which they can use as they see fit. The MacArthur Foundation describes the prize on its website as a "no-strings-attached award to extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential."

