'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, whose 1977 breakthrough hit "Margaritaville" encapsulated the easy-going beach lifestyle, died Friday night at the age of 76.
What we know
A statement was released on Buffett's official website and social media pages.
“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” it reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
September 2, 2023
The cause of death has not been released.
In May, the singer took to social media to announce the rescheduling of a series of concerts after being hospitalized.
"Growing old is not for sissies, I promised you," he wrote.
The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA— Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023
Buffett's top hit: Margaritaville
Buffett's most defining song is an anthem of laid-back, good-nature beach bum living. Nevertheless, "Margaritaville" was written in Austin, Texas, after a meal at a Mexican restaurant.
"It's been a pretty good song," Buffett told the Austin Chronicle in an interview. "[I]t was written in five minutes about a hot day in Austin, Texas, with a margarita and a beautiful woman. I finished it in Key West. I had no idea."
The song topped Billboard's Easy Listening chart, and was ranked No. 14 in Billboard's Pop Singles year-end chart in 1977.
In 2016, the song was induced into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Go deeper:
- Jimmy Buffett, who sang of wastin' away in 'Margaritaville', dies at 76 (AP via NPR)
- Jimmy Buffett: 15 Essential Songs (Rolling Stone)
-
Dancers at Star Garden demanded better working conditions — including protection from aggressive guests. Up next: An actual contract.
-
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.
-
SAG Strike: What Are ‘Self-Tapes’ And Why Are Actors So Fired Up About Them? Actor Sarah Ramos ExplainsSarah Ramos says she actually likes self-taped auditions, but without regulations: “This is a strain on our resources, a strain on our community and it's untenable.”
-
On the 50th anniversary of Lee’s death, a look back at the icon’s pre-fame years in L.A., in pictures.
-
Striking Actor Says He Has Cautionary Tale About How Companies Might Use Performers’ Digital ReplicasActor Erik Passoja said his digital likeness was used in a video game without his consent.
-
The Theatricum Botanicum was a safe spot during the McCarthy era, served as a temporary home to folk singer Woody Guthrie, and staged countless productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream.