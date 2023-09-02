'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, whose 1977 breakthrough hit "Margaritaville" encapsulated the easy-going beach lifestyle, died Friday night at the age of 76.

What we know

A statement was released on Buffett's official website and social media pages.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” it reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The cause of death has not been released.

In May, the singer took to social media to announce the rescheduling of a series of concerts after being hospitalized.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promised you," he wrote.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

Buffett's top hit: Margaritaville

Buffett's most defining song is an anthem of laid-back, good-nature beach bum living. Nevertheless, "Margaritaville" was written in Austin, Texas, after a meal at a Mexican restaurant.

"It's been a pretty good song," Buffett told the Austin Chronicle in an interview. "[I]t was written in five minutes about a hot day in Austin, Texas, with a margarita and a beautiful woman. I finished it in Key West. I had no idea."

The song topped Billboard's Easy Listening chart, and was ranked No. 14 in Billboard's Pop Singles year-end chart in 1977.

In 2016, the song was induced into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

