Arts and Entertainment

'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76

By  Fiona Ng
Published Sep 2, 2023 7:16 AM
A older man with a ball cap and sunglasses, orange shorts and turquoise sweat bands on his wrist plays an electric guitar on stage while smiling down at the crowd.
Jimmy Buffett smiles down at the crowd while performing during 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
(Erika Goldring
/
Getty Images )
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, whose 1977 breakthrough hit "Margaritaville" encapsulated the easy-going beach lifestyle, died Friday night at the age of 76.

What we know

A statement was released on Buffett's official website and social media pages.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” it reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The cause of death has not been released.

In May, the singer took to social media to announce the rescheduling of a series of concerts after being hospitalized.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promised you," he wrote.

Buffett's top hit: Margaritaville

Buffett's most defining song is an anthem of laid-back, good-nature beach bum living. Nevertheless, "Margaritaville" was written in Austin, Texas, after a meal at a Mexican restaurant.

"It's been a pretty good song," Buffett told the Austin Chronicle in an interview. "[I]t was written in five minutes about a hot day in Austin, Texas, with a margarita and a beautiful woman. I finished it in Key West. I had no idea."

The song topped Billboard's Easy Listening chart, and was ranked No. 14 in Billboard's Pop Singles year-end chart in 1977.

In 2016, the song was induced into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

