LA Metro Caps Fares At $5 Per Day, $18 A Week

If you ride L.A. Metro, especially if you’ve been using a pass, take note: The public transit agency is doing away with passes, starting on July 1. Instead, they’ll cap how much you can be charged.

You may have felt the frustration that comes with paying more than you expected, or finding out there’s a cheaper option you should have chosen instead. This new system should help relieve some of that pricing FOMO — according to Metro, its new structure is meant to be more straightforward.

Once this new structure goes into effect next month, most riders will never have to pay more than $5 a day, or $18 a week. That’s less than what riders pay now for day or week passes — currently $7 and $25, respectively. As long as you use the same TAP Card to pay for all of your trips, the new system will track how much you’ve spent that day. Once you hit those limits, the rest of your rides are free.

Metro’s original fare-capping proposal last fall had higher prices, including more expensive base rates. But they made changes after receiving feedback from the public.

The changes have also lowered their projected revenues by nearly $30 million.