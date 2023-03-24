Is Season 4 Of 'Succession' Must-Watch TV? How About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 and 'Emergency: NYC'? Our TV Picks For The Week Ending March 24
Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms.
That's why we've asked a variety of television critics to join us each Thursday on LAist's talk show, AirTalk, which airs on 89.3 and on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.
We know there are a ton of options, and we want to help you sift through them.
Joining us this week to help is Steve Greene, TV editor for IndieWire.
Listen here
'Succession' [Season 4, final season]
Airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max
"I think Succession has done such a great job of making you care about all these individual characters regardless of success or failure. Seeing them succeed is just as interesting as seeing them fail. I think that definitely continues in this season." — Steve Greene, Indiewire
The basics: Media conglomerate Waystar Royco, headed by mogul Logan Roy, is close to being sold to a tech visionary in the show's fourth season, leaving his children on their toes as they all seek to take control over their family’s central form of power and relevance.
What it might remind you of: It's the perfect balance of what you want from a show about power and family dysfunction, having the calculated seriousness of Game of Thrones yet keeping your eyes glued to the screen with sharp humor like Arrested Development.
Who's behind it: The show's creator is Jesse Armstrong, whose other major television credit is co-creator of Peep Show, a long-running British sitcom that had similarly layered bits, although its mastering of episodic comedy is nothing like the 13-time Emmy award-winning dramedy.
When and where: Episode 1 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, March 26 at 9 a.m. PT.
Yellowjackets [Season 2]
Airing on Showtime and streaming on the Showtime app
"I think it's impressive the way that the show has taken a season one phenomenon and built a foundation that season two, and potentially [future seasons] could build on. — Steve Greene, Indiewire
The basics: This show follows the adult lives of talented high school soccer players who once got stranded in the wilderness when their plane crashed years ago. They deal with past trauma and present-day drama, and the show also uniquely uses flashbacks to jump between the perspectives of the characters' present and past selves.
What it might remind you of: The show's taken inspiration from William Golding's 1954 novel Lord of the Flies and loosely from the real-life events of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, otherwise known as the Andes flight disaster, having these children doing anything in their power to survive.
Who's behind it: The project is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who've both had credits for producing and writing some episodes for Netflix's Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, shows that have gained popularity for their entertaining dramatizations of Latin America's drug trade.
When and where: It's streaming on the Showtime app today and it airs Sunday, March 26 on Showtime.
Emergency: NYC
Streaming on Netflix
"They are bringing in themselves, their lives, and everything they're dealing with outside [of work]. The show, because you have that foundation of knowing who some of these people are, makes a really nice companion piece [to Lenox Hill]." — Steve Greene, Indiewire
The basics: A docuseries about the lives of health care workers throughout New York City that showcases their hard work on the clock, saving lives while trying to balance their personal lives.
What it might remind you of: The procedurals you'll typically find on any cable tv program, with the obvious caveat that this is documenting events in real-time, requiring the permission of all individuals involved.
Who's behind it: Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz have previous works covering the lives of health care workers. They had a docuseries in 2020 for Netflix called Lenox Hill, which focuses on four doctors at New York's storied Lenox Hill Hospital, balancing their personal lives and dedication to their patients. Being shot mostly prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was even a special episode of the show released to show the hospital's perspective once the virus came stateside.
When and where: All eight episodes release Wednesday, March 29 on Netflix.
