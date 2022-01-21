Immersive Museum Dedicated To Legendary Rapper Tupac Shakur Opens In LA

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Angelenos have a new way to connect with late rapper Tupac Shakur and take a deeper dive into who he was.

A temporary exhibit centered around the rapper opened on Jan. 21 in Downtown Los Angeles. “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free” will be at The Canvas at L.A. Live for a limited time.

"The title comes from a poem called 'untitled,' which Tupac wrote in his teenage years," said Arron Saxe, who created the exhibit in collaboration with the Shakur estate.

It provides an immersive look at the rapper's life and legacy, featuring technology, contemporary art and artifacts from his personal archives.

“From the second you walk in the door ... you are inundated with information that gives you an opportunity to dive deeper into who this man is,” Saxe said.

Shakur often wrote about the systemic racism and other issues of his day, which Saxe said are still present today. He hopes people come to the museum with an open heart and an open mind.

“And also an eye to what's happening in our world today,” Saxe said. “And we hope it inspires people to dig a little deeper ... and see if there's some change they can do in the world.”

Tickets and other information can be found at Wake Me When I'm Free .