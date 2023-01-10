Coachella’s 2023 Headliners Make Some History: With First Spanish-Language Artist And First K-Pop Group

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The wait is over.

We now know who is headlining this year’s Coachella Music Festival: Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK. It marks the first time that the headliners are all from traditionally underrepresented communities.

The music festival event is coming back for two weekends this April (14-16 and 21-23) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Important Firsts

Reggaeton mega star Bad Bunny will be the first artist from Latin America and the first Spanish-language artist to headline the festival. He released the most popular album of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti and had a sold-out 65-show stadium tour following its release that included two sold-out nights last fall at SoFi Stadium. You might remember that Oct.1, 2022 was officially declared Bad Bunny Day in Los Angeles.

The Puerto Rican singer, rapper and actor was also the most streamed artist in 2022 on Spotify, making it the third year in a row.

Girl group BLACKPINK will also make history as the first K-pop artist to headline Coachella. The group's members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé released their second studio album Born Pink in 2022 and went on aworld tour to promote it. The group sold-out two nights at the Banc of California Stadium in L.A. in November.



Frank Ocean Is Back

Coachella headliner R&B singer Frank Ocean is making a comeback in what will be his first live performance since 2017. The singer was originally confirmed as a 2020 headliner but the festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

It’s also been a while since the Grammy Award winner released new music. His last album blonde was released in 2016.



The Full Line-Up

Also performing are Gorillaz, the Chemical Brothers, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Chris Lake, Björk and Calvin Harris, and many others. You can see the full lineup here.

Dates And Tickets

This year the two-weekend festival will take place on: April 14-16 and April 21-23. Presale starts Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PST. Register now for early access.