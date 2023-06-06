LA Public Library Seeks Creative Angelenos For Residency Program

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The Los Angeles Public Library is taking applications for a residency program later this year to help produce a new project.



About the program

The library will select two creators to participate in a six to nine-month residency. It will also award $10,000 to each creator selected.

The LAPL Creators in Residence Program calls for creators from different disciplines — that means artists, photographers, designers, architects, storytellers, etc. — to create a project that will highlight how the library serves as a free and accessible space that informs and engages the community.

The $20,000 award is for the creators' time, meetings, research, local travel and assembly of the project.

The inaugural creators chosen last year were photographer Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin — who created six zines that illustrate the 73 library branches — and interdisciplinary visual artist River Garza, who created seven large mixed-media paintings that represent five branch libraries. Their work is currently on display at the first-floor galleries at the Central Library through the end of summer.



How to apply

To apply or check out the work from last year's inaugural creators, visit the Los Angeles Public Library's web site.

Here are the requirements:



Be at least 18 years old.

Be able to attend occasional meetings at the Central Library in Downtown L.A.

The project should be physical or digital for the library to display in its permanent collection.

Participate in interviews regarding the promotion of the project.

Be able to commit six to nine months working on the project.